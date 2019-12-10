Supreme Court Answer Key 2019 for PA and SPA Released on sci.gov.in, Steps to Download here

Supreme Court Answer Key 2019 for PA and SPA

Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the appropriate response key of the Written Test for the post of Personal Assistant (PA) and Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) on its official site. Supreme Court has directed the test on 01 December 2019. Applicants who attended the test can download the answer key from the website from 10 December to 13 December 2019 up to 05:00 PM.

Applicants may likewise bring up the objection against any answer by submitting Rs.500 for each question. According to the official site, applicants’ money will be refunded if the protest is discovered substantial by the authority and the answer key will be modified. No refund will be given for erroneous objection.

With the arrival of the answer key, candidates would have the option to check their likely outcome. Supreme Court result will be pronounced after changes, assuming any, are consolidated in the appropriate response keys wherever required.

How to download the answer key:

Log on to Supreme Court of India Official Website – sci.gov.in .

Find and click the ‘Recruitment’ Tab

Next click on “Answer Key for written test held for the posts of Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant on 1.12.2019” Link.

A pdf will open where you will discover the link for the answer key.

Enter the required details, that is, Roll Number, Post Name, Question Booklet Series and Date of Birth and check the answer.

There were 100 MCQ questions from General English, General Aptitude and General Knowledge. Candidates who will score the least of 50 Marks will show up for the next phase of the process which is a skill test comprising stenography test and typing speed test. Total marks for this round are 10 marks and the minimum pass marks are 5.

The applicants who clear the typing test will be called for an interview. For Personal Assistant posts, the interview will be of 30 marks, and 15 marks will be required for passing the interview round while for Senior Personal Assistant post-interview will be of 25 marks, and pass marks are 13.

