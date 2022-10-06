IIM Kozhikode PGP – Business Leadership Placement 2022: IT/ITES Firms Recruit 35%, Average Salary at 29.06 LPA

The one-year Post-Graduate Programme in Business Leadership at IIM Kozhikode is a full-time, residential programme designed to equip young professionals with holistic managerial and leadership skills. Along with training graduates with critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, the IIM Kozhikode’s PGP-BL programme offers its students complete placement assistance with top recruiters. With institutional and alumni support, the Students’ Placement Committee organized the 2022 Placement Drive, which was conducted in virtual mode. The key highlight of IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placements for the year 2022 was its record of 100% placements. With 52 recruiters participating, the highest CTC offered was ₹ 69.3 LPA. Other IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placements highlights are as follows:

IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placements Highest CTC, Average CTC and Median CTC 2022

Highest CTC Median CTC Average CTC Average CTC of Women Participants ₹ 69.3 LPA ₹ 25 LPA ₹ 29.06 LPA ₹ 30.41 LPA

IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placements Comparison, 2021 vs 2022

The following table compares the details of IIM Kozhikode’s PGP-BL Placements in the years 2021 and 2022:

Particulars 2021 2022 Total Number of Students 67 60 Total Number of Students Participating 65 53 Number of Recruiters 39 52 Average Work Experience 4.5 Years 4.8 Years Incoming Industry Background IT / ITES, BFSI / Consulting and Manufacturing IT / ITES, BFSI Consulting and Sales & Marketing Highest CTC ₹ 46.14 LPA ₹ 69.3 LPA Average CTC ₹ 24.20 LPA ₹ 29.06 LPA Median CTC ₹ 20.47 LPA ₹ 25 LPA Average CTC of Women Participants ₹ 21.73 LPA ₹ 30.41 LPA Top 5 Percentile ₹ 45.9 LPA ₹ 58.95 LPA Top 10 Percentile ₹ 41.87 LPA ₹ 45.63 LPA Top 25 Percentile ₹ 31.53 LPA ₹ 37.91 LPA Major Sectors Consulting, General Management and Sales & Marketing Consulting, General Management & Operations and IT/Analytics Number of Offers Made 71 62 Number of International Offers Made 4 1

IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placement Batch Placed 2022

The table below consolidates the essential details of the 2022 Placement Report of PGP-BL students at IIM Kozhikode:

Batch Details 2022 Total Number of Students 60 Total Number of Students Participating 53 Number of Recruiters 52 Average Work Experience 4.8 Years Incoming Industry Background IT / ITES, BFSI Consulting and Sales & Marketing Highest CTC ₹ 69.3 LPA Average CTC ₹ 29.06 LPA Median CTC ₹25 LPA Y-o-Y Increase in Highest CTC 50.2% Y-o-Y Increase in Average CTC 20.1% Y-o-Y Increase in Median CTC 22.2% Y-o-Y Increase in Average CTC of Women Candidates 39.96% Placement Rate 100%

IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placement Sector-wise 2022

The table below details the participation of various sectors in the 2022 Placement Drive, where the Consulting Sector had the highest number of recruits.

Sector Placement Statistics Consulting 41.9% General Management & Operations 25.8% IT/Analytics 22.6% Business Development, Sales & Marketing 6.5% Finance 3.2%

IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placements: Recruiting Companies 2022



The following are a few of the 52 top recruitment companies that participated in the placement drive of 2022.

Accenture Strategy Accenture Technology Accenture Operations Amazon Atos AstraZeneca Bain & Company Barclays Microsoft Blend360 KPMG Cognizant CRED IBM Spinny Xanadu Standard Chartered Polestar

General Highlights of the 2022 PGP-BL Batch

The batch included 72% male students and 28% female students.

24% of students came with previous educational qualifications from IIT, NIT, IISC, BITS, NIFT, CA and CFA.

Students also came with work experience from companies like Accenture, Bajaj, KPMG, Reliance Industries Ltd and more.

The majority of students belonged to the age bracket of 26-27 years old.

The majority of students had previous work experience of 61-72 Months.

Key roles offered: AVP, Senior Manager, Product Manager, Program Manager, Supply Chain Manager, Senior Consultant, Operations Manager and many others.

FAQs



1. What were the salary packages in the IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placement Drive of 2022?

Ans. The 2022 placement drive of 2022, had ₹69.3 LPA as the highest CTC, ₹29.06 LPA as the average CTC and ₹25 LPA as the median CTC.



2. How many companies participated in the PGP-BL Placement Drive of 2022 at IIM Kozhikode?

Ans. 52 recruiting companies were a part of the 2022 IIM Kozhikode PGP-BL Placement Drive.

3. Which are the top recruiting companies at IIM Kozhikode’s 2022 PGP-BL Placement Drive?

Ans. Some of the top recruiters participating in the placement drive included Accenture, KPMG, Microsoft, CRED and more.

4. Which sector saw the maximum placements in IIM Kozhikode’s 2022 PGP-BL Placement Drive?

Ans. At a placement statistic of 49.1%, the Consulting sector was the most active sector in IIM Kozhikode’s Campus Placement Drive in 2022

