Taught by top IIM Lucknow professors, India’s Chief Operations Officer Programme debuted in Batch 2

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, one of India’s finest national-level management colleges, has announced the second cohort of its ground-breaking Chief Operations Officer Programme in partnership with Emeritus, a global leader dedicated to making high-quality education accessible and affordable to all. This 11-month high-impact Chief Operations Officer (COO) programme will provide business leaders and aspiring and new COOs with the proficiency and skills to improve their organization’s operational efficiency, resilience to disruption, and scale sustainable business growth.

81% of chief operating officers depend extensively on data to improve their organization’s operational efficiency – IBM Insight, 2021. Customer demand, technology, and data are all changing dramatically. COOs are increasingly at the forefront of their organizations’ transformational sprint. To set a company for development, a pioneering COO must embrace new ways of doing things, re-evaluate objectives, and prioritize cost management and efficiency. As the conventional boundaries blur, a COO must not only be a strategic partner for a firm but also identify business gaps in cost, efficiency, and customer experience and build a thorough action plan to overcome these gaps. A pioneering COO must rebalance strategic goals, embrace new ways of doing things, and focus on cost reduction and efficiency with the vision of transforming corporate operations into a growth engine.

IIM Lucknow’s Chief Operations Officer Programme is suited for mid and senior-level operational professionals and business heads who wish to supplement their current skills and transfer to COO responsibilities. It enables professionals to improve their practical, industry-aligned abilities by gaining a solid understanding of both digital and engineering operations management. This programme, delivered by eminent IIM Lucknow professors, would be especially valuable for senior executives and business leaders with more than 10 years of experience. It will be delivered through a blend of engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. The programme curriculum contains nine current modules, a capstone project, and real-world case studies that will provide participants with a best-in-class experiential grasp of operations and supply chain management to generate improved corporate efficiency and impact. Participants who successfully complete the programme will earn a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow as well as qualify for the renowned IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status.

The second batch starts on December 30th, with a programme fee of INR 4,30,000 + GST and an early bird discount of INR 30,000 + GST for those who register by Monday, October 31, 2022. Emeritus offers this CXO leadership training in digital-first, seamless learning, and high-engagement format. More than 2,000 participants from all around India have benefited professionally from multiple Emeritus IIM Lucknow executive certificate programmes, which had an aggregate 379% rise in participation last year. Visit the programme website for additional information, and apply quickly to secure your spot.

