IIM Udaipur Final Placement Report 2018-2020: Check here for details

IIMs are known for their top-notch business and management studies. And IIM Udaipur is no exception; it lies among the top management institutes and ranked 13th by the National Institute Ranking Framework both education and placement is worth the deal.

All the IIMs are completing their final placement for the academic session 2018-2020. Among them, Udaipur has completed its placement processes. Among 256 students in IIM Udaipur, 237 applied for placement through the institute.

Among the students, 25% were women. And nearly 20% of students were successful in getting the pre-placement offer, which is based on their performance and earlier internships. A significant hike in the hiring stipend was seen this year and is expected to continue the same during the following years. The PGPx batch scored 100% in the run for placements.

Stipend

The highest stipend to make the charts was two lakhs and forty thousand, with an average stipend of sixty-two thousand. The average of the top ten stipend scores goes to nearly one lakh seventy thousand and reduces to nearly one lakh thirty-two thousand for the top twenty scores. The FMCG sector also boasts of the highest internship package of 2.5 lakhs.

Recruiters

Total numbers of recruiters to participate was 69, and out of them, 37 participated for the first time. Some of the famous recruiters were Goldman Sachs, Cipla and TVS, among others. Substantial growth in international offers was noticed compared to the previous year.

For PGPx,the greatest number of placements were done by the IT sector, followed by Logistics, Manufacturing, and FMCG sectors. The main job roles offered were Analytics(2), Material Management(2), Operations(2), Sales and Marketing(4), and Supply Chain Management(8).

IIM Udaipur also hosted internships for summer placements, around 69 recruiters visited the campus for the same out of which two were international companies. 13 students were selected from these ventures. Under PGPx, 18 students participated in total and got internships.

Summer placements

The top recruiters for the MBA sector from IIM Udaipur are listed according to their departments.

BFSI: Number of recruiters from this field were quite large and included Aditya Birla Capital, Goldman Sachs, Basix Sub-K, Digit Insurance, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard. Some other notable recruiters were Muthoot, Peerless, PNB, RBL, SIDBI, Ujjivan Bank, Xpress money and Yes bank.

Consulting: The recruiters for consulting were KPMG, Ordient Management Pvt. Ltd and Think Through.

Education: Recruiters for Education were Career Launcher, Egnify, Teach for India, Xpress Minds.

Financial technology: The only recruiter for financial technology was ROI NET Solutions.

Logistics: Logistics too had only one recruiter named Safe Express.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare: Cipla Health, Indra IVF, NMC Healthcare, Zydus Healthcare were the top recruiters for the healthcare department.

FMCG/FMCD: Mapro, Nine, Pidilite, Titan, United Biscuits, United Breweries, VF Corp

Manufacturing: Manufacturing department had many recruiters like BPCL, Cummins, GE, HPCL, John Deere, L&T, Pyro Tech. Some other recruiters were Roquette, Secure Meters, Shree cement, TAFE, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto.

Tech & IT: Dell, Genpact, Mindtree, Orion, Sutherland, TCS, and Value Labs were the most important recruiters for the IT department.

E-Commerce: e-commerce had recruiters like CarWale, Droom, IndiaMart

Media: Group M, Jio Studios and TVF were the top recruiters for Media.

Others: Some other recruiters were Denave, Kantar, Ramada Hotels, Reculta, Sodexo.

PGPx: The top recruiters for summer placements were Adani Wilmer, Big Basket, Chai Point, Johnson & Johnson, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tupperware India, Tata Projects, Reliance Retails, Narayana Health care etc.

Final Report

Recruiter’s performance

Sales and hiring had the largest numbers of recruiters from Finance, Analytics, Operations, Sales & Marketing, and HR. Education department, along with financial technology, also saw some increase in recruiters. While banking, insurance, financial services, and healthcare saw a huge surge with respect to last year’s performance. Nine students got selected in 4 international ventures.

Stipend analysis

If we see the analytics for the stipend, then we can see that the average domestic stipend is a lot less than the international stipend’s average, with 62,051 being the average of domestic recruitments and 1,18,462 being the international average.

The average stipend for the domestic top 10 percentile goes to 1,70,833 and the same for the top 20 recruiters goes to 1,32,708. The average stipend for the top 50 stipend scorers in domestic goes to 94,576. The highest domestic stipend was 2,40,000 and the highest international stipend goes to 1,60,000.

