Final Placement Report 2018-20 IIM Kashipur

Indian Institute of Management (IIM- Kashipur), Uttarakhand was set-up during the Eleventh Five Year Plan. From PGPM to Fellowship Programme in Management, the institute offers various courses under one roof.

The institute was ranked 20th in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework in 2018. Every year, the institute offers high-package placement for students by placing them in top companies.

Placement 2018-20-

IIM- Kashipur successfully completed Final Placement Process for 2018-20 batch. Top recruiters like every year showed immense interest in hiring students. There were around 96 top companies offering 252 roles to fill different positions including- BFSI, Consulting, Strategy, Sales and Marketing, Operations, HR, IT & Analytics.

There were around 42% fresher and rest with work experience in this field. Sectors that covered in the placement are- Education, E-commerce, BFSI, Consulting, and others. Compared to previous year, there were 32 new recruiters this year and 249 total students eligible for the placements.

Domain Highlight-

Organizations like Deloitte, E&Y, GMR and others offered jobs in- Corporate Strategy, Financial Consultant, Functional Consultant, Leadership and Group Strategy, MT, etc.

Similarly, in operations companies like Genpact, ElasticRun, 4Tigo, OfBusiness and SafeExPress offered positions in Logistics, Operations Coordinator, Operational Planning, Scheduling Manager, Operations Manager, Process Improvement Handler, etc.

Number of students eligible for placement- 249

Number of PPO/PPI-22

Number of students placed- 252

Number of companies participated- 96

Highest Domestic CTC- 45 LPA

Highest International CTC- 48.50 LPA

