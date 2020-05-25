IIM Lucknow Final Placement Report 2018-2020: Check here for details

IIM Lucknow is known as one of the finest management school in India. Like other IIMs its education and placement are equally flawless. This can be proved by the 100% placement for its 34th batch of students.

IIM Lucknow recently completed its Final Placement for the class of 2018-2020 of the two-year post-graduate programs. All the 443 students participating in the placement were selected.

During the placement drive, nearly 140 recruiters participated from both the domestic and international domain. IIM Lucknow is now among the few hotspots for recruitment of consulting, operations, finance, project management and marketing jobs in India.

The total number of jobs offered were 447 and the students appearing were 443. The overall analysis of the recruitment process shows that Strategy and consulting have the greatest number of recruits accounting for 32% of the total students, followed by operations which cover the 24% of the lot and then finance which goes to 19%.

General management got 13% of students and sales and marketing got 12% of the population. The next major recruitment was done by domains such as Market research, analytic, business development, digital marketing etc.

IIM Lucknow Placement Summary:

FMCG/Consumer Goods/ Telecom/Digital Media:

This domain secured 102 placement offers from multiple top firms among them. Some of them are Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Jio, Samsung, Bosch, Tata Sky, Vivo, Vodafone and Xiaomi, Bharati Group, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo, ITC, Landmark Group, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble etc.

These roles were offered in supply chain management, digital marketing, corporate finance, and IT. Many of these roles were in fact exclusively for the students of IIM Lucknow.

BFSI:

Companies participating in the BFSI sectors were recruiters such as Avendus Capital, Citi, Equirus Capital, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Securities, Investec, J.P. Morgan Chase & co., SAIF Partners, Spark Capitals, Standard Chartered, Whiteboard capital, these companies offered roles such as private equity, front end investment and global market roles.

Some of the other companies which too participated in the recruitment process for BFSI are firms such as HSBC, ICICI Bank, IDFC first bank, American Express, Axis Capital, Deutsche Bank, Blackrock, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Wells Fargo and Yes Bank, The major roles provided by these firms are in investment research, corporate banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, market research, trading and operations.

Consulting and general management sector

Consulting got total placement offers of 147, which is greater than any of the other domains. Accenture, Acuvon, KPMG, McKinsey & Co., Bain & co., GEP Consulting., Ernst and Young, Everest group, MasterCard, Cap Gemini, Optum, PwC, Deloitte, The Boston Consulting Group, A.T. Kearney, Thoucentric and vector Consulting were the top recruiters for the domain of consulting and for general management firms such as Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Group of industries, RPG Group, TAS and RPSG were the top recruiters.

Technology Sector/ E- Commerce/ IT:

In the It and technological domain, including e-commerce total of 94 offers were made. Some of the important firms in IT and e-commerce were Amazon, Byju’s, Cloudtail, Flipkart, Ekart, MagicBricks.com, JDA Software, MakeMyTrip, Wipro, Media.net, Microsoft, Swiggy, Samsung, Ola, Myntra, Uber and Udaan etc.

The roles provided by these It and eCommerce firms were that of category management, sales enablement, business development, supply chain management, product marketing, program management, strategic alliances, and analytics.

Final Placements:

The Final report of placement with respect to the companies and the number of recruits. The greatest number of recruits were done by Accenture, Amazon, Deloitte India, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and The Boston Consulting Group with each recruiting 13 students respectively.

Followed by them comes Deloitte USI with a total of 12 recruits. Bain & Company and Reliance Jio recruited 11 students. Followed by Mastercard with 10 students, Flipkart and JDA Software 9 students, American Express, Avendus Capital, Citi, EXL Services, Landmark Group and RPG Group each with seven students and finally Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Mckinsey & Company, and the Royal Bank of Scotland with six students each.

Additional Details:

The firms playing roles in international recruitments were Landmark with 7 students and Apparel Group with 3 students for Dubai, RPG group of Africa and US with 3 students, Ernst and Young from Qatar with two students and finally Tolaram group from Africa with one student.

The highest international salary was recorded at 58.47 lakhs per annum. The highest domestic salary was 54 lakhs per annum; the mean and median salary was appx. Rs. 24 Lakhs, and Rs. 23 lakhs per annum, respectively. This shows that IIM Lucknow still wins the race of the business schools in India with glorious results.

