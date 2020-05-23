Indian Institute of Management – Jammu Final Placement 2018-20

IIM- Jammu is a Public, Autonomous Business School and was established in the year 2016 by the Govt of India. Over the years, the institute has made significant contribution towards high-standard education.

Outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy and strong corporate as well as international linkages are some of the features of IIM-Jammu.

The MBA program offered by the IIM-Jammu carries salient features of excellent management and best faculty. The institute believes in contemporary skill development and conduct interactive session for Data Analytics,

Digital Marketing, Leadership through Literature, Soft-Skills etc. There are different programs offered by the institute including- International Immersion Program, Student Exchange Program and core courses in field of- Finance, HR, IT, etc.

Batch Profile–

The 2018-20 batch consisted of 58 students with 22 average work experience and 24-domain median age.

Final placement report-

There were total 84 companies covering 58 students of third batch. The highest placement package was 24.5 LPA and the lowest was 10 LPA. Some of the top companies are- Motilal Oswal, Kancor Ingredients Ltd., Tata Power, BrowserStack, Tech Mahindra, TresVista, CCIL, Citi Bank, and others.

Educational Background-

Students who took participation in the placement belong to- Engineers, Commerce, Medicine, Management, and others. There were total 48 offers and 4 PPOs.

Sectors covered-

There were different sectors of companies approached for the final placement. These are BFSI 22%, Engineering Tech-11%, Consulting- 2%, Energy- 2% and others. Students were offered different positions, which include- Finance, Business Analyst, Marketing, Operations and Supply Chain, Consultants, etc.

