IIM Ahmedabad Declares sets Admission Criteria for PGP 2021-23 Courses; No Changes in Cutoff

New Delhi: IIM Ahmedabad announces the admission criteria for the PGP Batch 2021-23 that candidates were eagerly waiting for. It has been decided that the 1st stage of the admission process of this batch will rely on the CAT 2020 score.

No changes have been as of now in the cutoff criteria. All the admission steps will be accomplished considering the contemporary pandemic situation.

As per the authority of the institute, the aspirants will have to stay up to date to the admission policy as it might change considering the directives issued by IIM-A, the State and Central Governments.

Admission Criteria: IIM Ahmedabad

The new directive suggests that there will be three steps included in the PGP 2021-23 admission criteria.

Step 1- Preliminary Screening

As mentioned earlier, the candidates who have appeared in CAT 2020 will be chosen as per their merit level. The minimum eligibility criteria or the cutoff has been set. In fact, the institute has also mentioned in the directive that aspirants who prefer IIM-A in the application will enjoy consideration from the short-listing authority.

Step 2- Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI)

The first stage of this short-listing will be done from the CAT score. Further, these shortlisted candidates will then appear for the Analytical Writing Test (AWT) and then proceed to the Personal Interview (PI) round. All these will be done after considering and short-listing candidates comparing their composite score (CS). The entire selection will be done based on the eligibility criteria for every section of applicants.

Step 3-Final Computed Score (FCS)

The final score for selecting a candidate from the application pool will be calculated in the following way.

FCS = PIF * Normalized PI Score + AWTF * Normalized AWT Score + CATF_FCS * Normalized CAT Score + ARF_FCS * AR

Consider the index to understand the terms used in the score formula.

AWT Multiplication factor (AWTF) = 0.10

Personal Interview Multiplication Factor (PIF) = 0.50

Application Rating Multiplication Factor For Final Composite Score (ARF_FCS) = 0.25

CAT Score Multiplication Factor for Final Composite Score (CATF_FCS) = 0.25

About The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A)

IIM-A is one of the prestigious institutes of India that provides the best management education platform for aspirants.

It offers a 2-years Post Graduate Program in Management (MBA) ad 2-years Post Graduate Program in Food and Agri-Business Management (MBA-FABM) for the aspirants who have successfully met with the criteria set by the authorities.

