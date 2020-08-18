HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Guwahati’s First Step to turn Organic waste into Electricity with IIT-IIM Alumni

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Guwahati: A landmark has been created in Guwahati by four IIT-IIM alumni by helping the city’s municipal corporation to turn organic waste into electricity. Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has finally found a platform to recycle organic waste and generate power for the city.

    Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Guwahati Development Department (GDD) proudly inaugurated the first bio-methanation in Northeast India in Beelpar, Chatribari. Madhurjya Das, an IIT-Guwahati (Mechanical Engineering) and IIM Bangalore Alumnus, was elated to his dedicated efforts taking the final shape. It was his idea to make the city garbage-free and deliver green energy to the citizens. 

    The first step to make Northeast India garbage-free has been taken and it will be followed with immense enthusiasm. This plant has the capability of generating 800 units of electricity from 5000 kilos of organic waste and deliver 450 kilos of organic fertilizer in a single day.

    Madhurjya Das, after the completion of his MBA degree in IIM-Bangalore, became an avid banker and worked with multinational companies.

    He was unable to apply the degree and skills he earned by studying mechanical engineering in IIT-Guwahati. It was his first step to a professional career after all. 

    He is currently the Director of GPS Renewables, he got an opportunity to work on his engineering skills. GMC has contracted GPS Renewables for the development of such organic power-generating plants in the city.

    This plant has 5TPD capacity of processing organic municipal waste and generating electricity, as well as, manure. Biomethanation is a process of anaerobic digestion of organic (biodegradable) waste in the enclosed condition under controlled moisture, pH, temperature, etc.

    Madhurjya is now expressing his satisfaction after using his engineering and financial skills to generate clean energy for citizens. He has shown the path of accepting and using organic energy. Following this path will make the city cleaner and greener.

    Madhurjya has already a patent on the technology used to generate electricity from a bio-methanation plant. The same has been used in other plants constructed by the same company in different parts of India.  

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Read Next

    Best Preparation Books for CAT 2020 with Sectional Guidance by MBA Experts
    CAT (Common Admission Test) is conducted by a different IIM, once every year. Many private colleges and universities also admit students based on these scores. With tricky questions, logical reasoning, verbal capability and other skills of the candidates are tested, thus, allowing only the well-deserved applicants to join MBA programmes. Since CAT demands a core
    In MBA  ·  16 hours ago
    Overcome the Struggle to Concentrate
    How many of us can boast of the ability to pay undivided attention to a piece of work or any reading material, especially if it is academic? How many times did you miss the professor’s notes during a lecture?  Novels or articles that are in our areas of interest might still keep us gripped for
    In Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020  ·  15 hours ago
    TAPMI Welcomes New Batch of PGDM Students for AY 2020-22
    Manipal, August 14, 2020: T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), one of India’s premier B-school with the prestigious double crown accreditation (AACSB, AMBA) commenced the academic year for the batch 2020-22 on August 12, 13 and 14, 2020. TAPMI welcomed the 38th batch of PGDM, 7th batch of PGDM – Banking & Financial Services (BKFS),
    In MBA  ·  15 hours ago
    IIM Ahmedabad Declares sets Admission Criteria for PGP 2021-23 Courses; No Changes in Cutoff
    New Delhi: IIM Ahmedabad announces the admission criteria for the PGP Batch 2021-23 that candidates were eagerly waiting for. It has been decided that the 1st stage of the admission process of this batch will rely on the CAT 2020 score. No changes have been as of now in the cutoff criteria. All the admission
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    Guwahati’s First Step to turn Organic waste into Electricity with IIT-IIM Alumni
    Guwahati: A landmark has been created in Guwahati by four IIT-IIM alumni by helping the city’s municipal corporation to turn organic waste into electricity. Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has finally found a platform to recycle organic waste and generate power for the city. Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Guwahati Development Department (GDD) proudly inaugurated the first bio-methanation
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours