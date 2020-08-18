Guwahati’s First Step to turn Organic waste into Electricity with IIT-IIM Alumni

Guwahati: A landmark has been created in Guwahati by four IIT-IIM alumni by helping the city’s municipal corporation to turn organic waste into electricity. Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has finally found a platform to recycle organic waste and generate power for the city.

Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Guwahati Development Department (GDD) proudly inaugurated the first bio-methanation in Northeast India in Beelpar, Chatribari. Madhurjya Das, an IIT-Guwahati (Mechanical Engineering) and IIM Bangalore Alumnus, was elated to his dedicated efforts taking the final shape. It was his idea to make the city garbage-free and deliver green energy to the citizens.

The first step to make Northeast India garbage-free has been taken and it will be followed with immense enthusiasm. This plant has the capability of generating 800 units of electricity from 5000 kilos of organic waste and deliver 450 kilos of organic fertilizer in a single day.

Madhurjya Das, after the completion of his MBA degree in IIM-Bangalore, became an avid banker and worked with multinational companies.

He was unable to apply the degree and skills he earned by studying mechanical engineering in IIT-Guwahati. It was his first step to a professional career after all.

He is currently the Director of GPS Renewables, he got an opportunity to work on his engineering skills. GMC has contracted GPS Renewables for the development of such organic power-generating plants in the city.

This plant has 5TPD capacity of processing organic municipal waste and generating electricity, as well as, manure. Biomethanation is a process of anaerobic digestion of organic (biodegradable) waste in the enclosed condition under controlled moisture, pH, temperature, etc.

Madhurjya is now expressing his satisfaction after using his engineering and financial skills to generate clean energy for citizens. He has shown the path of accepting and using organic energy. Following this path will make the city cleaner and greener.

Madhurjya has already a patent on the technology used to generate electricity from a bio-methanation plant. The same has been used in other plants constructed by the same company in different parts of India.

