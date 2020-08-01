IIM Indore Declares Schedule for CAT 2020

In a recent notification released by the CAT 2020 convening authority, IIM Indore has notified of conducting a computer-based CAT 2020 on November 29, 2020 in a couple of sessions. For comprehensive information on Common Admission Test 2020, you need to visit its official website.

The website of CAT is www.iimcat.ac.in

Common Admission Test 2020 is acknowledged as a prerequisite for candidates’ admission to different post-graduate as well as fellow programs of IIMs. The scores of CAT 2020 are permitted for being used by only the registered non-IIM member institutions.

The list containing such institutions is proposed on the official website of CAT. IIMs don’t play any role in the process of selection of the non-IIM institutions.

Applicants must keep this in mind that simply the fulfillment of the minimum criteria of eligibility won’t ensure the consideration for being shortlisted for IIMs.

Reservations

For getting information on the reservations of CAT, you need to follow the website of CAT. There, you will get exclusive information related to the reservation of seats for different classes of applicants.

However, no alteration in the category gets entertained after the registration of the CAT. So, the applicants are needed to pay attention when they register themselves.

Registration fees

General categories of students are needed to pay INR 2000 as their registration fees while the PwD category, ST, and SC candidates must pay INR 1000 for registering themselves.

The registration fee is to be paid only once by the students no matter how many institutes they are applying. However, the fees once paid can be refunded under any condition.

Significant Dates

The date of opening the registration – 5 th August 2020 at 10 am.

The date when registration closes – 16 th September 2020 at 5 pm.

The downloading of the admit card – 28 th October – 29 th November 2020

The date of the test – 29 th November 2020

The declaration of the result – The 2 nd week of January 2021 (tentative).

Test Centers

CAT is conducted in test centers that are spread all across 156 test cities. Aspirants will be provided with the option to choose any 6 test cities as their preference.

Disclaimer

This ad. is only meant for being a declaration for CAT 2020. When aspirants wish to get detailed information, procedures, and rules related to CAT as well as the process of admission of different IIMs then they must visit the website of CAT.

If any dispute related to CAT 2020 arises then it would be under the authority of the capable courts inside the regional jurisdiction of Indore.

Important

Aspirants of CAT ought to declare and also maintain a unique and valid email account besides a mobile phone number all through the process of selection.

