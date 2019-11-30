IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Manager, R&D Engineer and other Posts, Check here How to Apply

IIITM which is the abbreviation of Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala, is an educational institute working towards fulfilling the education requirement of the citizens of India. It is an autonomous based college, which is situated at the majestic Technopark Campus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

IITM kerala is now issuing application for 3 notable posts, which are further discussed. The prescribed application format needs to be followed by the candidates who are interested to apply for the post. The application offer ends on 6 December 2019.

Important dates to adhere by and vacancy details

Candidates need to note that the last date for form application is 6 December 2019. So, the applications must be sent within the mentioned date and no late submission will be entertained.

Here is the list of vacancy details, with number of vacancies available.

Technical Content Writer- 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Business Development)- 1 Post

Research and Development Engineer – UI/UX- 1 Post

Educational requirements

For the post of assistant manager

The job post is directed towards Business Development and so, there are two requirements.

Aspirant must have a degree in MBA or PGDM with a score of 60% marks. The next necessity is, a 3 years experience certificate from the area of business development/marketing/sales, related to the software industry.

For the post of Research and Development

There are two requirements to be held in this job post as well

Graduation degree is must, and there is no barrier and special preference to any field, but the score secured must be of 60% at the least. The next requirement is a, 2 years of experience of UX/UI design and development, also belonging to the software field.

For the post of Technical content Writer

There are two requirements to be held in this job post as well

Graduation degree is must, and there is no barrier and special preference to any field, but the score secured must be of 60% at the least. The next requirement is a, 2 years of experience in technical content writing. The previous work must be from a corporate organization or research lab, wherein a record of 3 published articles must be held at the least.

Procedure to apply

Application mode is purely based on application form. Cancidates are urged to get the form, fill it up and send the same physically to the address – The Registrar, IIITM-K, IIITM-K Campus, Technopark, Kariyavattom PO, Trivandrum -695581. For the alternative, candidates can as well send the scanned copy of the form to the email id – jobs@iiitmk.ac.in, following the format which is prescribed.

