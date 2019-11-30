Key Points to remember for AIEED 2019 Exam, Check for More Details on aieed.com

AIEED 2019 Exam

The first session of AIEED 2020 will be held in online mode by the ARCH Academy of Design from 01st December to 15th December 2019. There are three stages which are included in AIEED Exam and they are General Aptitude Test, Creative Aptitude Test and Interaction. ARCH Academy of design has offered total of 138 seats.

About AIEED:

All India Entrance Examination for Design (AIEED) is considered as a national level entrance exam which is conducted by the ARCH academy. It is taken to offer admission to the deserving candidates in undergraduate programme on the basis of creativity, design sensitivity and aesthetic abilities. There are various sessions conducted for AIEED such as December, January, February, March, April and May.

The official website to get more details is https://www.aieed.com/ .

Important Dates:

Interested candidates should make note of the following important dates for the AIEED Session: –

Event Important Dates Issue of Admit Card 28th November 2019 after the registration process AIEED 2020 01st December to 15th December 2019 Interaction online through Skype Will be notified soon GAT Result Once the exam is completed CAT Result After the five days of completion of all stages of AIEED

Important Details:

It is important to note the following critical points to remember for AIEED 2020 examination: –

It is important for the candidate to reach the centre one hour before prior to the exam. It is necessary to reach well on time to avoid the last-minute rush.

Candidate should complete the document verification process before starting the examination.

Candidates would be allowed to enter the examination hall only through the Admit Card and the photo ID proof of the candidate. These are the important documents that candidate should carry when appearing for the examination.

Along with the Admit Card and Photo Id proof, Candidate should also carry the recent coloured passport size photograph to the examination hall.

Candidates would not be allowed to carry the electronic gadget or rough sheet in the examination hall.

