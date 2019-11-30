HSSC Instructor Revised Exam Schedule 2019 Released online at hssc.gov.in, Check here for Latest Exam Date

Most of the states in India have their own state-level recruitment body for every department and ministry of the state government. Such a recruitment body has also been established in the state of Haryana and is known as the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). This Commission carries out recruitment to Group C posts and may carry out recruitments for Group B and Group D posts if called upon to do so.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission had announced for more than 3000 vacancies for various instructor posts this year. A large number of candidates have applied for these posts in month of August 2019. The advertisement number for recruitment drive is 12/2019.

The commission had also released the schedule for the examinations that are to be conducted for these posts. These exams are supposed to be Computer Based Tests which will be conducted online at different centres of examination. The exam has been scheduled to start on 13th December 2019 and will be over by 18th December 2019.

Even though the schedule had already been released, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has now released a new scheduled with has been finalised for the conducting of the examinations.

The HSSC Instructor exams will be conducted in two slots, a morning slot and an afternoon slot. The main dates of the examination are not to change as such (13th to 18th December 2019), but the dates of some exams have been shuffled, and several slots have also changed. Thus, all the applicants are advised to carefully take note of the new and finalised dates.

In order to access the new time table, candidates can follow the steps which have been stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission, which is http://www.hssc.gov.in/

: Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission, which is http://www.hssc.gov.in/ Step-2 : Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website.

: Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website. Step-3 : Click on the link pertaining to the change in the change in new schedule.

: Click on the link pertaining to the change in the change in new schedule. Step-4: The new schedule will be downloaded automatically in the PDF format.

The new schedule will be downloaded automatically in the PDF format. Step-5 : Candidates must carefully go through the schedule and mark the exam dates.

: Candidates must carefully go through the schedule and mark the exam dates. Step-6: One can also take out a printout of the schedule for future reference.

Once candidates have seen all the changes in the exam, they must also make sure that they download the admit card fur the exam. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The admit card for these online examinations has also been released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

HSSC Instructor Revised Exam Schedule 2019 Released online at hssc.gov.in, Check here for Latest Exam Date was last modified:

Read More