IIFT MBA Result 2020

The IIFT MBA 2020 result has been declared by the National Testing Agency. Candidates appeared for this exam can check and download the result from the official website of IIFT National Testing Agency.

The final answer key for the candidates appeared in this exam has been already released on the official website. The written examination for IIF MBA 2020 admission was conducted on December 1, 2019.

Candidates can check the IIFT MBA 2020 result by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The IIFT MBA 2020 admission result can be obtained by furnishing the user ID and password. This year the exam was conducted in 41 cities across 86 centres.

The official website to download the IIFT MBA result 2020 and get more details on the exam is www.iift.nta.nic.in .

Steps to download IIFT MBA Result 2020:

Visit the official site of NTA IIFT as mentioned above in the paragraph.

Click on IIFT MBA Result 2020 link and Answer Key link links available on the home page.

You will get re-directed to a new web window.

Enter the credentials to login into the account.

Check and download the IIFT MBA 2020 results.

Take a print of the IIFT MBA 2020 result for future use.

The direct link to download the IIF MBA answer key is here, Answer Key link.

This admission exam of IIFT MBA exam is being held for candidates who want to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration (International Business). A total of 35435 candidates appeared for the examination.

Also read, IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 Result.

Stay connceted to other applicants through our group, IIFT MBA Admission 2020-22 | Exam, Admit Card, Result.

IIFT MBA Result 2020 Announced on iift.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link to Download the Answer Key here was last modified:

Read More