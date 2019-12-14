Bihar Sachivalaya Security Guard Admit Card 2019 Released at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has recently released the PET (Preliminary Entrance Test) Admit Card for the post of Security Guard.

The exams are to be held on 21st December 2019 to 28th December 2019 in different batches at BMP – 1 (Bihar Military Police, Gorkha Battalion).

The Admit Card for Bihar Sachivalaya Security Guard 2019 was released on 13th December 2019 and can be downloaded from the official website.

Steps To Download The Admit Card

Visit the official website http://www.biharvidhanparishad.gov.in/ Click on “Admit Card” in the column. Fill in the Registration Number and Password. The Admit Card will be displayed. The candidates must download the Admit Card and print it for further use.

Any discrepancy or inability to download the admit card must be informed to the board. The email regarding the same can be sent to bvphelpdesk@gmail.com, till 1 day prior to the examination.

Important Information for the candidates

The candidates must carry the admit card and an identity card (Passport, Driving License, Aadhar Card, etc.) on the examination day. Any candidate without these documents will not be admitted. Photocopy of the admit card will not be accepted. The candidates must reach the examination venue 60 minutes prior to the starting of the examination. The candidates must carry their own clothes and shoes for the physical test. The candidates may be frisked during the entry to the examination venue. The candidates must carry their education qualification documents and NCC © certificate with them. If the examination gets delayed or is stalled for any reason, the candidates must adhere to the instructions of the invigilator. Any electronic instruments are not allowed inside the examination venue. The candidates will mark their attendance via a biometric instrument. Any request to change the examination venue will not be entertained.

Examination Pattern

The candidates will have to appear for a Physical measurement Test and a Physical Aptitude Test (Race). This will carry 50 Marks. The candidates will also have to appear for an interview, which will also carry 50 marks.

Race:

1 Mile in 6 minutes for Males

1 Km in 6 minutes Females

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Bihar Sachivalaya Security Guard Admit Card 2019

Question: When was the admit card released?

Answer: The admit card for the post of the security guard was released on 13th December 2019.

Question: How many vacancies are available for the post of Security Guard?

Answer: A total of 28 vacancies are available.

Question: What is the minimum qualification required?

Answer: The candidate must be Class 12th Pass.

Question: What is the official website address?

Answer: The official website address is http://www.biharvidhanparishad.gov.in/

