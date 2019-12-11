HomeRailwaysRRB NTPC 2019 Articles
  • Articles

    • RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2019 Fake News; Exam not Starting from 28th March 2020, Check for More Details on rrbcdg.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2019 Fake News: Candidates must not fall prey to the fake news of exam starting from 28th March 2020. Check for More Details on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2019 Fake News
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2019 Fake News

    The RRB NTPC 2019 exam date has not yet been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Some of the website and social media pages gave wrong information regarding the release of the exam dates.

    Candidates are advised not to fall to this fake news and keep themselves away from the social media and other websites spreading this fake news. The officials are yet to take a stand on this news regarding the exam dates of RRB NTPC first stage CBT.

    Those who have applied for the examination should definitely check the official sites of regional RRBs for updates and official notifications.

    The official web site to stay updated regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 exam is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

    The RRB NTPC exam city and date intimation will be available on March 13, 2020, and candidates can download the e-call letter from March 24, 2020 as per the fake notice circulated over social media platform. That news further added that the mock link for first stage CBT will be activated on March 17, 2020, and the second stage CBT will be conducted from March 28 to April 30, 2020, for a span of 34 days.

    Candidates must refer to the last official notice released by RRBs was on October 14, 2019. It was clearly mentioned in that notification released that the Board has postponed the first stage CBT exam dates that were indicated to be conducted between June and September 2019. And added that the exact exam schedule will be soon updated on the website.

    This recruitment exam 2019 is being held to fulfil the requirement of 35277 posts in Indian Railways. Candidates are advised not to believe on the fake news and keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

    Also read, RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019.

    Read Next

    RRB NTPC Application Status 2019 Link Activated on rrbonlinereg.co.in, Check here for Latest Update
    RRB NTPC Application Status 2019: The Indian railway will publish the application status so that the candidates can know whether their application form has been rejected or accepted. Candidates can get more details through the official website, www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    In Railways  ·  2 weeks ago
    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board likely to announce RRB NTPC Exam Date by next month
    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: RRB NTPC admit card can be expected to be out by the end of December 2019 or in January 2020.
    In Railways  ·  2 weeks ago
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2019 Fake News; Exam not Starting from 28th March 2020, Check for More Details on rrbcdg.gov.in
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2019 Fake News: Candidates must not fall prey to the fake news of exam starting from 28th March 2020. Check for More Details on rrbcdg.gov.in.
    In Railways  ·  6 days ago
    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019: Railway Recruitment Board has not yet announced Exam date for NTPC Exam
    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019, Railway Recruitment Board has not yet announced Exam date for NTPC Exam. Candidates can official website rrbcdg.gov.in
    In Railways  ·  6 days ago
    RRB NTPC Exam Date Postponed to 2020, Check here for Latest Update by Railway Board
    RRB NTPC Exam Date Postponed, Railway Recruitment Board postponed the exam date and release date of admit card 2019 to 2020. Candidates can check for latest update official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    In Railways  ·  4 days ago