RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2019 Fake News; Exam not Starting from 28th March 2020, Check for More Details on rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB NTPC 2019 exam date has not yet been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Some of the website and social media pages gave wrong information regarding the release of the exam dates.

Candidates are advised not to fall to this fake news and keep themselves away from the social media and other websites spreading this fake news. The officials are yet to take a stand on this news regarding the exam dates of RRB NTPC first stage CBT.

Those who have applied for the examination should definitely check the official sites of regional RRBs for updates and official notifications.

The official web site to stay updated regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 exam is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The RRB NTPC exam city and date intimation will be available on March 13, 2020, and candidates can download the e-call letter from March 24, 2020 as per the fake notice circulated over social media platform. That news further added that the mock link for first stage CBT will be activated on March 17, 2020, and the second stage CBT will be conducted from March 28 to April 30, 2020, for a span of 34 days.

Candidates must refer to the last official notice released by RRBs was on October 14, 2019. It was clearly mentioned in that notification released that the Board has postponed the first stage CBT exam dates that were indicated to be conducted between June and September 2019. And added that the exact exam schedule will be soon updated on the website.

This recruitment exam 2019 is being held to fulfil the requirement of 35277 posts in Indian Railways. Candidates are advised not to believe on the fake news and keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

