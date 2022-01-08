Ignite Your Career In 2022 With Innovative PGDM Programme, Ft. LBSIM

LBSIM has been a member of AACSB for accreditation since 2014 and was ranked 11th among all the B-Schools in India by Economic Times-2019, 17th among all the private B-Schools by Business Today-2020, 18th among the top MBA Private Institutions by Outlook, 2022 and 25th among top B-Schools in India by The Week, 2021 which proves it to be among the best premier B-Schools of India. It has a mission to nurture and groom socially sensitive business leaders with a global outlook, supported by research-led teaching and strategic national and international partnerships. It has always thrived in providing the best leaders to the corporate industry.

We at LBSIM have recently launched two new extremely industry-relevant courses, namely, PGDM in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and 2-year full-time PGDM in E-Business, apart from various other courses such as 2-year full-time PGDM General, 2-year full-time PGDM Financial Management, 2-year full-time PGDM Research & Business Analytics, 3-year part-time PGDM for working executives along 15-month full-time PGDM for Executives.

We have a batch size of 250+ students, a student-teacher ratio of 15:1, which lets the faculty and students interact easily and let students learn with proper coordination from the faculty. LBSIM is an entirely student-driven institute, with various Cells and Management grids performing their roles efficiently. The Institute has 17 academic and non-academic clubs to encourage the holistic development of the students.

LBSIM also has great learning resources, which includes Library with over 30000 books, Bloomberg lab with 12 terminals, and IBM Analytics Lab. The Institute also has a subscription to various databases like India stats, ProQuest, Prowess, etc. That helps students find out their analytics side and stay industry-relevant and up to date by researching on a real-time database.

Talking about other infrastructural facilities, LBSIM has separate hostel facilities for boys and girls, a fully equipped gym room, a modern cafeteria, TT room, etc. Taking onto the most important of all, the placement season at LBSIM. It began virtually. To better prepare students, the placement cell planned preparation activities in partnership with external vendors, internal teachers, and renowned alumni. Every academic institution is responsible for ensuring that students are completely equipped for the corporate world, and the LBSIM staff goes above and beyond to teach and guide the students. Students were exposed to challenging and research-based academics, as well as a range of sports, cultural, and organizational activities, on this vibrant campus.

Before the interviews, the Pre-Placement Talks (PPT) and firms did preliminary screening. Some of the world’s leading firms offered lucrative employment across the country and around the world on the first day of campus placements. With 224 students participating in the placement process, LBSIM is experiencing one of the bustling seasons, with the highest number of offers from companies across all major domains, including finance, research and consulting, sales and marketing, human resource management, and operations. The Institute was ecstatic to welcome a slew of new organizations to the famous recruiters’ repertoire.



The following are the placement statistics for 2021-22. 56% of students were placed in the Research in Consultancy sector in the largest percentage, with 26% in IT/ITES, 10% in BFSI, and 7% in other sectors such as FMCG, Engineering, and Durables, among others. With over 52 participating firms, the average CTC given was 11.3 LPA, and roughly 70% of the batch was placed by November 2021.

We also conduct various events such as Josh Talks, TEDx, and Corporate Interface events for providing Industrial exposure to its students. LBSIM also has Lal Bahadur Shastri Research Center and Entrepreneurial Incubation Center to encourage students to envision their entrepreneurial dreams and turn them into reality.

LBSIM is a great place to learn and grow in all dimensions, build oneself in all domains, and imbibe those “Shastrian values” with utmost pride.

LBSIM invites applications for the upcoming academic year 2022 -24: Apply Now.



Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY. Join LBSIM Admission 2022-2024.

Read More