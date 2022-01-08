NEEV, the annual corporate and cultural festival of SCMHRD, is India’s 3rd largest B-school festival. Now in its 28th year, NEEV attracts over 15,000 attendees from over 40 colleges across the country. With a mélange of business games and informal events, the 3-day festival embodies a profound experience of emotion and intellect. NEEV has been associated with celebrities like Ragini Tondon, Shirley Sethia, Kanika Kapoor, and Nikhil D’Souza, prominent music idols like Mohammed Irfan and Ritiviz. Over the years, prominent business visionaries such as Aditya Ghosh, Kumar Birla, and Harsha Bhogle have honoured us with their presence. NEEV has also been proudly associated with brands like BNY Mellon, RealMe, Vh1 Supersonic, Pepsi, and Mother Dairy, to name a few.

The theme launch in October represented the idea of ‘Convergence,’ which believes in the power of confluence of ideas and visions. Ms. Bhumika Chawla, veteran actress,recognised for her iconic roles in different films and web series, and comedian Mr. Sumit Sourav, known for his unique style of clever humour, graced the occasion. The night concluded in a spectacular fashion with the scintillating performance of the music band ‘Last Minute India’.

NEEV is an unique mix of over 30 events, including collaborations with prominent business organizations and distinguished experts from many industries. NEEV 2020 is gearing up to host an exciting series of business games and cultural events. The formal events set up a series of demanding rounds to test managerial mettle and business knowledge in marketing, HR, operations, business analysis, and finance. Augustus, NEEV’s signature event, is a nationwide quest for the best student manager. It pits the best minds across the country against each other, as they try to solve unique case studies and deft business simulations with creative ideas and insightful answers. The winner takes home one of the highest cash prizes that any B-school offers.

Our keynote event, Atlantis Diaries, features famous personalities from all walks of life who captivate the audience with their significant experiences while also sharing their advice with students and young professionals. Informal events such as Panache: the Fashion Faceoff and Verve: the Dance Duel provide a platform for young dancers and fashion aficionados with passion and potential, allowing them to fulfill their ambitions on a national stage. The much-anticipated celebrity nights bring NEEV to a thrilling conclusion. The pro-nights are a big draw since they feature well-known musicians, singers, and composers who liven up the night with incredible performances. So get ready for the spectacle of a lifetime with NEEV!

We are proud to collaborate with Zebpay, the title sponsor for NEEV 2021! Zebpay has been in the Cryptocurrency business since 2014 and has since become one of the fastest-growing and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The company continues to grow from strength to strength with their specialized blockchain technology and Bitcoin teams.

NEEV invites you to be a part of the extravaganza on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of February, as we celebrate a myriad of exciting events. Experience an amalgamation of business intellect and cultural flair as you compete with the brightest minds and the most talented performers across the country. Revel in our glorious nights with a breakthrough line-up of artists. Join us for a sensational experience!

