IFMR PLACEMENTS 2020-2022: Consulting, Finance and Technology Majors Hire Over 95 per cent of IFMR GSB students

The IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR GSB) at Krea University has currently reported that 165 of the 175 students who applied for placements have been recruited by prominent global and Indian consulting, financial, and technology firms, with others hired for jobs in strategy, marketing, and operations. Notably, students were chosen for positions in cutting-edge fields such as valuation consulting, risk and financial advising, digital consulting, financial planning and analysis, risk consulting and modelling, business analysis, and management consulting.

This year, there were 78 recruiters; 34 of them were new recruiters. Barclays, EY, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, Accenture, Société Générale, CRISIL, Temenos, Tiger Analytics, ZS Associates, Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro, Oracle, HCL Technologies, Genpact, Philips, Tata International, and Northern Arc were among the top recruiters. With McKinsey* projecting a trillion-dollar opportunity for India in next-generation finance, technology, and manufacturing operations between now and 2030, IFMR GSB’s focus in recent years has been to marry management with operations and technology, resulting in exciting careers and entrepreneurial opportunities for students. This year, average pay increased by more than 10% across the top 25%, 50%, and overall, with the highest salary offered to be Rs. 18 lakhs per year.

“With the pandemic accelerating the shift to digital transformation, IFMR GSB’s focus on embedding data-science across all subjects attracting a large canvas of new recruiters to the campus,” said Prof Lakshmi Kumar, Dean of IFMR GSB at Krea University. “While the average salaries have grown across bands, it’s heartening to note that students are pivoting more to exciting roles that provide them long-term career growth than merely be fixated on compensation and benefits”.

About IFMR GSB

Propelled by a five-decade-long heritage of IFMR and in line with Krea University’s ethos of re-imagining education, the Graduate School of Business (GSB) prepares students who can effectively navigate an uncertain future. IFMR GSB offers a full-time MBA and PhD programme and work-integrated executive and management development programmes. Over the 20 years, IFMR has built a robust network of over 20,000 alumni across industries who bring invaluable insights and expertise to the students. The illustrious Academic Council provides deep insights and direction to IFMR GSB’s teaching and design curriculum, research, and related activities.

