SIESCOMS Students Speak #3

Apurva Sadhale (PGDM 2019-21)

After completing my BA from Fergusson I started prepping for my MBA entrance exams. I knew that after coming from such a reputed college I had to get into a management college of the same caliber.

That’s when I got to know about SIES College of Management Studies. Studying here in the PGDM course has been a fun ride. We have various programs such as SLIP (Skill Linked Immersion Project) and Experiential Learning that bridge the gap between classroom teaching and practical application.

Currently, we are studying in the third trimester and have a subject ‘Ideathon’, where we are working on live project’s to provide solutions to various corporate issues. SIESCOMS tries to give their students a surreal experience of class room teaching clubbed with corporate experience.

Apurva Sadhale,

PGDM 2019-21,

SIES College of Management Studies.

Admissions are open for PGDM/ PGDM-Pharma/ PGDM-Biotech 2020-22. Visit the Official thread for SIESCOMS Admission 2020-22 to ask any queries.

Read More