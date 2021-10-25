IFMR GSB At Krea University Invites Applications For Its 2-year MBA Programme

Sri City, 22 October 2021: IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR GSB) at Krea University has opened admissions for its MBA programme for the academic year 2022-24 today. The 2-year programme, with its legacy specialisations in Finance, Marketing, IT & Operations, HR, and Strategic Management, combines futuristic specialisations like Quantitative Finance and Data Analytics.

IFMR GSB has evolved from a research-based institution to a full-fledged business school, backed by the Institute for Financial Management & Research’s (IFMR) 50-year tradition and the new agility of Krea University. The MBA programme is curated and delivered by some of the best academic minds, offering a mix of theory with simulated real-life exposure. With a global perspective and ethical roots,IFMR GSB graduates are equipped to lead themselves and others in managing complex environments. The robust interwoven curriculum prepares business students for a multi-disciplinary approach towards problem solving and effective management.

At IFMR GSB, students get to choose from 22 core and approximately 55 elective courses, spanning 9 disciplines. Taught by renowned faculty that bring the right blend of academic, research and industry expertise, students are also exposed to regular interactions with eminent industry leaders to gain perspectives on current trends and deep insights into diverse sectors. Students also have access to a robust network of 2000+ alumni across the spectrum of industries, bringing invaluable insights and expertise.

The B-School has a dedicated Corporate Relations and Career Services team to support students in attaining customized professional goals. The 175 member batch of 2021 was placed across 40 high profile recruiters, including leading financial organisations such as Wells Fargo, EY, HDFC bank, World Bank, KPMG, JPMorgan Chase, Deloitte, Barclays among many others.

Students at IFMR GSB embark on this fully residential programme nestled in a campus, located in Sri City, one of the most coveted business destinations in the country with total investments close to 4 billion USD and total exports exceeding 500 million USD till date. Located 55 kms from Chennai, the campus is a safe blend of green spaces and urban culture.

Graduates of full-time degree courses of any discipline (minimum 3 years) may apply and are required to take the following standardised tests: CAT, XAT, CMAT, GMAT, GRE. While entrance exam scores are important, the admissions procedure will be taking into account other qualifying parameters for the Personal Interview (PI) round including school academic performance and UG academic performance. Moreover, a select number of scholarships based on merit and merit-cum-means are on offer to the students which includes three full scholarships up to 100%.

About Krea University

Krea University, with its innovative Interwoven Learning model, is located in Sri City, 55 kilometres north of Chennai. Krea is an initiative to re-imagine the education system, intending to allow students to become flexible, ethical, and purposeful leaders in this fast-changing world. It was founded by a team of worldwide academics, industrialists, and intellectuals with a vision for the twenty-first century and beyond. Krea University now has two Schools and oversees three Research Centres on a strategic level.

IFMR Graduate School of Business offers PhD, MBA and customized Management Development Programmes. The School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences currently offers 3-year B.A. (Honours) & B.Sc. (Honours) degrees, with an option to do an additional year i.e. fourth year of Advanced Studies.

The research Centres include LEAD (Leveraging Evidence for Access and Development) with Initiative for What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy (IWWAGE), Inclusive Cashless Payment Partnership (CATALYST); Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (CDFI) and the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL South Asia).

