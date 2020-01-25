ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 Announced on icsi.edu; Rank List is mentioned here

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 announced by the Institute of Company Secretary. Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website of the ICSI CS.

The result got declared on 25th January 2020 at 11 am. As per the rank list and toppers list, Manya Shrivastava, Ruchi Rakesh Agarwal and Shruti Nagar have secured Rank 1, Rank 2 and Rank 3 respectively.

The examination was held on December 28 and December 29, 2019. The exam was held across the country at various centres. The topper list got updated soon after the result is announced. The e-result cum marks statements of the foundation course will get updated on the official site soon after the result is declared.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 www.icsi.edu .

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019:

Visit the official site of ICSI as mentioned above in the paragraph.

Click on the “ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019” link available on the home page.

Enter the required login details and click on the submit.

Your result will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019.

Keep a hard copy of the ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019.

The direct link to download the result is here, ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 link.

The rank list is can be found here, Check Rank List here.

Keep visiting the official website to get more details on the ICSI CS Foundation exam.

<noscript><iframe title="CS Foundation Result Dec 2019 on 25th January 2020 at icsi.edu" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fte1yrVQ8gA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

