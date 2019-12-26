ICSI Exam New Dates Announced on icsi.edu for Centres Where CS Exam was Postponed

ICSI Exam New Dates

ICSI CS exams will now be held on December 31, January 1, January 2 and January 3 for the centres where it was earlier postponed. Candidates can get details on the exams to be held from the official website of ICSI.

The new exam dates have been announced today on the official website by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The admit card for the exam was issued earlier to the candidates so, they can take that and appear for the examination.

As per the notification released by the ICSI, the examination schedule and timings as announced earlier from 26th December, 2019 till 30th December, 2019 will remain the same only the dates have been changed.

The official website of ICSI to get details on the examination dates is www.icsi.edu .

Steps to check ICSI December 2019 Exam New Dates:

Visit the official website of ICSI as mentioned above.

Click on the “ICSI 2020 exam revised dates” on the home page.

Check and save the exam dates announced.

You can also take a print copy of the exam dates for future reference.

The exam for CS Executive and Professional programmes was supposed to start from 20th December 2019 but later it got postponed to and the exam was due to start from December 23. The CS exams will now begin from December 26 as notified officially.

The ICSI CS exams held twice in a year, June and December to intake candidates for the courses. A total of 3.5 lakh students enrolled currently under its roll. The ICSI CS exam results is scheduled to be released in February.

Candidates must qualify the pre-exam which was held in October month for December 2019 session in order to be eligible for the CS exam.

