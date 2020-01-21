ICSI CS Executive 2019 Results Declared on 25th of January at icsi.edu.in

ICSI or Institute of Company Secretaries of India is one of those professional bodies that look for professionals for the post of company secretary by conducting exams.

It regulates the training, profession and membership of company secretaries in India to provide the most talented company secretaries to serve at various places. This institute was founded on 4th October 1968 and its headquarters are in New Delhi.

Every year, a large number of students appear for this exam on the basis of the eligibility criteria, and only a few are able to clear this high level of exam.

Candidates who appeared for the CS exams in December 2019 can now check their results shortly. The ICSI authorities have released the results date for the CS exams, i.e. 25th of January 2020.

The results are expected to be announced at or after 11 PM by the institute and the students will be able to check their results on the official website of ICSI, i.e. www.icsi.edu. The exams were conducted on 31st of December 2019 and 1,2,3 January 2020.

ICSI CS exams 201: Eligibility criteria and related information

The candidates who have cleared higher secondary education are eligible to appear for the foundation programme level of the ICSI exams. Whereas, candidates below the age of 17 are not allowed to appear for the executive programme.

Candidates who have cleared the foundation programme level or are eligible for exemptions would be allowed to appear for the exams.

The candidate who has cleared the foundation programme and executive programme level will then be allowed to appear for the professional programme.

A candidate has to score a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in aggregate in order to be considered as passed or qualified in the professional programme.

If a candidate has failed in one subject but has scored 60% of the total marks in the remaining subjects shall not be declared fail if he or she then secure 50% marks in the retest.

ICSI CS exams 2019: Results related details

The results that are to be declared on 25th of January 2020 will include the subject-wise breakup of marks for each and every individual who appeared for the ICSI exams.

It should be noted that these results are declared online, and there will be no hard copy of these results or marks statement would be given to the candidates by the institute.

FAQs:

Question: What are the three steps of the ICSI CS exams?

Answer: The there steps for the ICSI CS exams ins foundational programme, executive programme and professional programme.

Question: When will the results for ICSI CS exams for 2019 be declared?

Answer: The ICSI CS exams 2019 results will be declared on 25th of January 2020.

