    • ICSI CS December 2019 Admit Card Released on icsi.indiaeducation.net, Check for More Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    ICSI CS December 2019 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, icsi.indiaeducation.net.

    ICSI CS December 2019
    ICSI CS December 2019 Admit Card

    The admit cards for December 2019 session has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates applied for this ICSI CS exam can download their admit card from the official website of ICSI.

    The admit card released is for the ICSI CS Foundation, executive, professional programme. The ICSI CS 2019 admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, exam time, venue etc.

    The CS 2019 admit card can be obtained by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. Candidates must check all the details and information mentioned on the admit card.

    The official website to get more details on the exam and download the admit card for the ICSI CS Foundation exam 2019 is www.icsi.indiaeducation.net .

    Steps to download the ICSI CS Admit Card for December 2019 session:

    • Visit the official website of ICSI CS mentioned above.
    • Click on the “ICSI CS Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.
    • Enter the credentials required to login into the candidate’s account.
    • Click on the admit card tab.
    • Check and download the admit card available on the account.
    • Take a print of the admit card for future use.

    The direct link to download the ICSI CS 2019 admit card for December 2019 session is http://icsi.indiaeducation.net/ .

    Candidates must need to enter their 17-digit registration number in order to check the admit card.

    Stay tuned to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for more updates on the exam and further process needs to be done.

    Also read, ICSI 2019 Result for CS Professional and CS Executive.

