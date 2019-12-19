JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins for Group B and Group C Posts, Check Important Dates here

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research JIPMER has taken the decision to cancel the LDC recruitment due to administrative reasons. JIPMER has also released the official notification stating that Recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 09 posts stands cancelled due to administrative reasons.

Important Dates

Candidates should note the following important dates released by JIPMER:-

Event Important Dates Beginning of application form 18th December 2019 Last date to submit the application form 20th January 2020 Availability of Hall Ticket 03rd February 2020 Examination Date 23rd February 2020

Vacancy Details

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research JIPMER has begin the process of online registration to the Group B and Group C recruitment. The application process started on 18th December 2019. The purpose of this recruitment drive of JIPMER is to fill up a total of 107 vacancies to the various posts.

Candidates can check the Vacancy Details for Group B posts released by JIPMER:-

Name of Posts Number of Posts Nursing Officer 85 Medical Laboratory Technologist 15 Physical Instructor 1 Psychiatric Nurse 1 Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning) 1 Electronics Assistant – Workshop 1 Total 104

Candidates can check below the vacancy details for Group C posts released by JIPMER:-

Name of Posts Number of Posts EEG Technician 1 URO Technician 1 Dental Mechanic 1 Total 3



JIPMER will announce the scheme of examination and skill test later on the official website. Candidates would be selected on the basis of performance in the written test.

The applications will be accepted through online from the official website. It should be noted that the hard copy of applications will not be accepted by JIPMER.

The last date for submit the online applications form is 20th January 2020. Interested candidates should read the full details on the official website which is jipmer.edu.in. It is important to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by JIPMER.

