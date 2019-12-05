ICAR-IVRI Recruitment 2019: Get More Details on Walk-in-Interview for Assistant Professor Post on ivri.nic.in

ICAR-IVRI Recruitment 2019

The Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly has issued an official notification stating that they are recruiting for the post of Assistant professor. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post of Assistant Professor has to attend the walk-in interview which will be conducted on the 4th of December 2019.

Important Dates:

The important date which the candidate should make note of are:

Date of the Interview – 4th of December 2019.

The candidates who are in need of more information regarding the walk-in interview can visit the official website of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, www.ivri.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Only the candidates who fulfill the below mentioned eligibility criteria will be eligible to attend the walk-in interview conducted for the post of Assistant professor.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Th candidates should have a under graduate degree and also a post graduate degree in the field of Veterinary Anatomy with a minimum of 55 % marks from any recognized college or university.

The candidates who does not have a post graduate degree in the field of veterinary anatomy should have a degree in any field which is equivalent to the veterinary anatomy from any college or university which is recognized with a minimum of 55 % marks.

The candidates who wants to become an Assistant Professor in the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly should not be above the age of 35 years.

Interview Process:

The candidates who are appearing for the interview should bring their resumes to the interview without fail. The candidates should also bring all the relevant documents such as their mark statement to the interview. The candidates who have any work experience should bring those attested certificates without fail to the Interview process.

Also read, ICAR-IVRI 2019 Recruitment for Junior Research Fellow Post.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2eKlof1J56M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

ICAR-IVRI Recruitment 2019: Get More Details on Walk-in-Interview for Assistant Professor Post on ivri.nic.in was last modified:

Read More