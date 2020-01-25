GPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Application Process Starts from 27th January for 89 Various Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

The latest notification of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is out, and it is about the recruitment process for the post of Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer, General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant Manager, Programmer, Junior Programmer and Mines Sirdar.

Therefore, the interested candidates can visit the OJAS Gujarat official website i.e. www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in and check the eligibility criteria and other information. After this, they can fill up the application form from 27th January onwards.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for filling up the application form for the GPSC recruitment process is 27th January 2020

The last date for submitting the online application form is 11th February 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There is a total of 89 posts

Post Vacancy Director 01 posts Asst Director/ Regional Fire Fighting Officer 07 posts General Manager 01 posts General Manager (Mines – Metal) 06 posts General Manager (Mines – First Class Coal) 06 posts General Manager (Legal) 01 post Asst Manager (HR)/ Labour Welfare Officer 07 posts Asst Manager (Finance & Account) 11 posts Asst Manager (Environment) 05 posts Asst Manager (Civil) 05 posts Asst Manager (Fire & Safety) 02 posts Asst Manager (IT) 02 posts Asst Manager (Survey) 02 posts Programmer (Assistant) 07 posts Junior Programmer (Assistant) 05 posts Mines Sirdar (Assistant) 21 posts

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on the basis of OMR / CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test)

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General category is Rs. 100/-

For the Reserved Category of Gujarat State, EWS, PWD Ex-Serviceman there is no application fee

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates are required to go to the official website of Gujarat PSC, i.e. www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

On reaching the home page, they can click on the notification related to the recruitment process of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager posts

The candidates then need to register themselves and generate a valid ID and password

They will then have to fill up the application form and upload photograph and signatures

The candidates will also have to pay the fee and submit the application form

The candidates are advised to download the application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference

FAQs: –

Question: When will the filling up of application form of GPSC start?

Answer: The starting date of filling up the application form is 27th January 2020.

Question: When is the last date for submitting the online application form of GPSC?

Answer: The last date is 11th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the GPSC recruitment process?

Answer: A total of 89 vacancies are available.

Question: What is the selection process for the GPSC recruitment?

Answer: The selection process will include OMR / CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test).

