ICAR NET 2019 Exam Updates on icar.org.in, Exam Starts from 6th Jan 2020

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, ASRB, has delayed the ICAR NET 2019 exam date from December 2019 to January 2020. The examination, which was recorded to be carried from December 9 to December 15, 2019, will now be conducted from January 6 to January 10, 2020. The Board has issued the formal notice on asrb.org.in.

According to the official notice, the rescheduling of the ICAR NET 2019 examination is due to some administrative reasons. The admit card for the same will be issued by the Board soon on the official site.

The examination will be one paper of 150 marks consisting of 150 objective type multiple choice questions to be solved in two hours. Proportionately question will carry one mark, and the least qualifying marks for unreserved is 75 marks, OBC is 67.5 marks, and SC/ST/Divyang is 60.0. 1/3 score will be subtracted for each wrong answer.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://icar.org.in/ .

The National Eligibility Test is a qualifying examination for resolving eligibility for the position of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Applicants clearing the NET will be eligible to apply for the post of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the SAUs/AUs.

The CAR NET is conveyed as an eligibility test for the position of-

Lecturers,

Assistant Professors,

In the State Agricultural Universities and other Agricultural Universities.

Those candidates who clear the National Eligibility Test will be qualified to apply for the post of Lecturer or Assistant Professor. The qualifying NET certificates will be published by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, which will enable the NET qualified candidates to apply against the vacancies in the State Agricultural Universities and other Agricultural Universities.

ICAR NET 2019 will be carried in the Computer Based Mode across the various designated centers. Candidates, while filling the ICAR NET 2019 application, had to select two examination centers in their order of choice.

