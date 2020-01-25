WBJEE 2020 Admit Card Released for Exam on 2nd February at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check here for Exam Pattern
According to the latest notification of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEEB) it has released the admit card for the engineering entrance examination. As per the reports, there are around 90,000 students who will appear in the state engineering entrance examination.
The WBJEE 2020 will be held on 2nd February 2020. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for this examination can visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in and download the admit cards.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?
- The candidates can visit the official website, i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in
- On reaching the home page, the candidates can click on the ‘download admit card’ link
- They will then have to enter registration number, roll number after which the admit card will appear on the screen
- The candidates can finally download the admit cards and take a printout of the same for future reference
If the candidates face any difficulty while downloading the admit card or find any errors in the admit card, they can contact the board at the given address – AQ 13/1, Sector-V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091
Phone Numbers: 033- 23671198 / 033- 23671148 / 1800-102-3781 (Toll Free) / 033- 23671149/ 23671159/ 23671199
An important thing to note is that the candidates are not allowed to carry a calculator, pen, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones inside the examination hall.
There will be two papers for the entrance examination.
Paper, I will consist of Mathematics and will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 will consist of Physics and Chemistry and will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Paper 1 of the examination will be of 75 questions which will be a total of 100 marks.
DETAILS ON THE ADMIT CARD
- Name
- Roll number
- Application number
- Course
- WBJEE Papers
- TWF status
- Gender
- Category
- Date of birth
- PwD status
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- Address
- Domicile
- Center address
- Photograph
- Signature
- WBJEE Chairman’s signature
- Exam date and time
- Reporting time
- Few important instructions
The candidates should remember that they also need to carry
- Valid ID card
- Coloured passport size photograph
- Blue or black ballpoint pen
PAPER PATTERN
There will be a total number of 155 questions which will be of 200 marks. The categories of the paper will include:
- Physics: 40 questions
- Chemistry: 40 questions
- Mathematics: 75 questions
Section wise, in section 1, one mark will be awarded for each correct response while in section 2 and 3, two marks will be given for each correct response.
In comparison to last year where there was a total of 16,000 vacant seats, this year a total of 22,175 seats that are vacant. However, there is an overall of 32,700 seats for various engineering colleges in West Bengal.