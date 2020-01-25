WBJEE 2020 Admit Card Released for Exam on 2nd February at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check here for Exam Pattern

According to the latest notification of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEEB) it has released the admit card for the engineering entrance examination. As per the reports, there are around 90,000 students who will appear in the state engineering entrance examination.

The WBJEE 2020 will be held on 2nd February 2020. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for this examination can visit the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in and download the admit cards.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates can visit the official website, i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in

On reaching the home page, the candidates can click on the ‘download admit card’ link

They will then have to enter registration number, roll number after which the admit card will appear on the screen

The candidates can finally download the admit cards and take a printout of the same for future reference

If the candidates face any difficulty while downloading the admit card or find any errors in the admit card, they can contact the board at the given address – AQ 13/1, Sector-V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091

Phone Numbers: 033- 23671198 / 033- 23671148 / 1800-102-3781 (Toll Free) / 033- 23671149/ 23671159/ 23671199

An important thing to note is that the candidates are not allowed to carry a calculator, pen, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones inside the examination hall.

There will be two papers for the entrance examination.

Paper, I will consist of Mathematics and will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 will consist of Physics and Chemistry and will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Paper 1 of the examination will be of 75 questions which will be a total of 100 marks.

DETAILS ON THE ADMIT CARD

Name

Roll number

Application number

Course

WBJEE Papers

TWF status

Gender

Category

Date of birth

PwD status

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Address

Domicile

Center address

Photograph

Signature

WBJEE Chairman’s signature

Exam date and time

Reporting time

Few important instructions

The candidates should remember that they also need to carry

Valid ID card

Coloured passport size photograph

Blue or black ballpoint pen

PAPER PATTERN

There will be a total number of 155 questions which will be of 200 marks. The categories of the paper will include:

Physics: 40 questions

Chemistry: 40 questions

Mathematics: 75 questions

Section wise, in section 1, one mark will be awarded for each correct response while in section 2 and 3, two marks will be given for each correct response.

In comparison to last year where there was a total of 16,000 vacant seats, this year a total of 22,175 seats that are vacant. However, there is an overall of 32,700 seats for various engineering colleges in West Bengal.

