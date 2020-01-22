ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 81 Super Specialist and other Posts Scheduled from 1st February to 6th March
As per the latest notification from the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad, the officials have released the recruitment process of Faculty, Super Specialist & other posts. So, it is calling out interested applicants to apply for the posts by appearing for the walk-in interview. The date scheduled for the interview is from 1st February 2020 to 6th March 2020.
VACANCY DETAILS
There are a total of 81 vacancies:
- For the post of Professor, there are 6 vacancies
- For the post of Associate Professor, there are 12 vacancies
- For the post of Assistant Professor, there are 5 vacancies
- For the post of Senior Residents, there are 32 vacancies
- For the post of Super Specialist, there are 21 vacancies
- For the post of Specialist, there are 2 vacancies
- For the post of Junior Resident, there are 2 vacancies
- For the post of Tutor, there is 1 vacancy
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION
- The candidates applying for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor should have a qualification as per the MCI guidelines for the teaching faculty.
- The candidates applying for the post of Senior Residents should have a Post-Graduation in respective speciality or PG Diploma with one-year experience.
- The candidates applying for the post of Specialist should have a Post-Graduation Degree or Diploma in the concerned speciality.
- The candidates applying for the post of Junior Resident, Tutor should have an MBBS Degree from a recognized MCI. They must also have a valid registration with MCI
AGE LIMIT
- The age limit of the candidates for the post of:
- Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor- 69 years
- Senior Residents- 37 years
- Super Specialist- 66 years
- Specialist- 66 years
- Junior Resident- 30 years
- Tutor- 37 years
APPLICATION FEE
- The candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500/-.
- The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ESIC and the Female/Ex-Serviceman & PH candidates will not have to pay any application fee.
HOW TO APPLY?
- The candidates will have to visit the official website: www.esic.nic.in
- On reaching the homepage, the candidate can fill up the application process through a prescribed format and submit it before 30th January 2020.
- The candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.
FAQs:-
Question: When is the last date to submit the application form for ESIC recruitment?
Answer: The last date to submit the application is 30th January 2020.
Question: How many vacancies are there in ESIC recruitment?
Answer: There are a total of 81 vacancies for the post of Faculty, Super Specialist and Others.
Question: When is the ESIC walk-in interview scheduled?
Answer: The walk-interviews will be scheduled between 1st February – 6th March 2020.
Question: What is the official URL for ESIC recruitment?
Answer: The official URL of ESIC is https://www.esic.nic.in/medical/5/hyderabad/andhra-pradesh/esic-medical-college-hospital-sanathnagar-hyderabad