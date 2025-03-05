Aspiring management professionals still have a great opportunity to join one of the eight IBS campuses, excluding IBS Hyderabad, as IBS admissions of MBA/PGPM 2025-27 are now open for limited seats. Candidates can apply through CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, GMAT™, CMAT, CUET-PG, or any other national or state-level management entrance exams from 2022 onwards. This is an excellent chance for those who missed the IBS Hyderabad selection process in February, which saw a high turnout of candidates. Interested applicants can begin their journey by filling out the online application form or visiting the nearest ICFAI Business School Information Office.

IBS Selection Process

Candidates who have qualified based on CAT, NMAT by GMAC™, XAT, GMAT™, or other management test scores are invited to participate in the selection process. This process is scheduled to take place on April 5th and 6th at the 8 IBS campuses (excluding IBS Hyderabad).

In Hyderabad, the selection process will be conducted at IBS Admission Office, Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500082.

The selection process will consist of a micro-presentation and a personal interview.

Micro-Presentation Overview

Process:

Candidates will select a number between 1 and 100, each corresponding to a pre-assigned topic.

Upon selecting a number, the candidate will be provided with the topic.

They will have 1 minute to prepare and then deliver a 3-minute presentation.

The final score will be calculated based on previous academic performance and marks obtained in the selection process. Candidates will be allotted their preferred campus based on their final score, ensuring a transparent selection process.

With over 30 years of excellence in management education, IBS has set benchmarks in case-based teaching through its globally recognized Case Research Center. The eight campuses boast an impressive 95% placement record, with the highest international CTC reaching 36.76 LPA and the highest national CTC at 26.19 LPA. IBS provides a unique 14-week internship program under expert mentorship, ensuring students gain real-time industry experience. Additionally, student-run clubs and extracurricular activities play a vital role in nurturing leadership, communication, and domain-specific skills, making IBS a dynamic learning environment.

IBS offers a learning experience that goes beyond textbooks, incorporating hands-on training through language labs, SAP, and Bloomberg labs. With a strong academic culture and professional network, students gain the skills needed to succeed in the corporate world. IBS has a proven track record of producing job-ready professionals, with 70,000+ alumni, 40% working in senior management roles, and 10% in global roles. This makes IBS an excellent choice for management aspirants. Apply now and take the next step toward a successful career!

For more details, visit www.ibsindia.org or contact your nearest ICFAI Business School Information Office.

