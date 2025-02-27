ICFAI Business School (IBS) has officially announced the results for the Selection Process 2025. Candidates can now check their campus allotments by logging into their profiles via the following link:

https://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat/application/generallogin.asp

Campus Allotment & Admission Confirmation

Campus allotments have been made based on candidates’ preferences and the respective campus cut-offs. If a candidate has not been assigned their first, second, or other preferred choices, it means their score did not meet the required cut-off for those campuses. However, there may still be a chance to transfer to a preferred campus later, depending on seat availability due to withdrawals.

To secure their admission, candidates must complete the admission fee payment as specified in their profiles. Additionally, a formal letter containing further administrative details will be sent to their registered home address. This letter will also provide contact information for campus directors and deans, allowing candidates and their parents to address any queries or visit the campus for further clarification.

Overview of the Selection Process

The IBS selection process, held from February 15 to 24, witnessed enthusiastic participation from candidates aspiring to pursue MBA/PGPM programs across IBS’s nine campuses. Campus preferences were determined based on candidates’ regional choices and career aspirations, ensuring a tailored selection experience.

Financial Support & Education Loan Assistance

To help students manage their educational expenses, several public sector banks and NBFCs provide education loans. Parents and guardians can explore these financing options to support their child’s management studies. For more details on education loans, visit: IBS Educational Loans.

Why Choose IBS?

IBS offers a vibrant and inclusive learning environment, bringing together students from diverse regions, languages, and backgrounds. With a strong alumni network of over 70,000 professionals and a curriculum designed to meet industry demands, IBS is committed to preparing students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the corporate world.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all selected candidates and look forward to welcoming them to IBS!

For more details, visit www.ibsindia.org or contact your nearest ICFAI Business School Information Office.

