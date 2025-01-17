The ICFAI Business School (IBS) Selection Briefing 2025 began on January 10 and will continue until January 19. So far, successful sessions have been conducted across multiple cities, including Agartala, Agra, Ajmer, Ambala, Aurangabad, Belgaum, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Durgapur, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gurgaon, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Madurai, Mumbai, Nashik, Patna, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal.

A heartfelt thanks to all applicants, parents, and guardians who have participated in these sessions, gaining deeper insights into IBS and its commitment to management education.

Upcoming Selection Briefings

The IBS Selection Briefing will be held in the following cities:

January 17 – Jaipur, Mangalore, Surat

January 18 – Bangalore, Bhilai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Haldwani, Jabalpur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Kurnool, Kota, Mysore, Nagpur, Prayagraj, Pune, Vadodara, Vijayawada

January 19 – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bareilly, Chennai, Cochin, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Meerut, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Udaipur, Varanasi

Why Attend the IBS Selection Briefing?

The Selection Briefings provide an excellent opportunity for applicants and their parents/guardians to understand the IBS value system and its unique approach to management education. Participants will also interact with senior faculty members, campus directors, and distinguished alumni, offering them first-hand insights into life at IBS.

Additionally, candidates will receive detailed guidance on the selection process. This year, Micro Presentation has been introduced in place of Group Discussion, making it essential for applicants to attend and familiarize themselves with the updated process.

Selection Process & IBS Advantage

The Selection Process for admission is scheduled from February 15 to February 24, 2025, at IBS Hyderabad.

Established in 1995, IBS has grown into a premier institution with 9 campuses across India and a strong network of 70,000+ alumni, of whom:

✔ 10% hold international roles

✔ 40% occupy senior management positions

IBS Hyderabad stands out with its AACSB accreditation, NIRF Rank 39, and Business Today Rank 22 (2024).

Programs & Specialisations

MBA Programs – Offered at IBS Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Dehradun

PGPM Programs – Offered at IBS Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad

All campuses provide specializations in:

* Finance

* Marketing

* Human Resources

* Operations

* IT & Systems

✔ Dual specialisation option available

Beyond academics, IBS offers a case-based teaching approach, state-of-the-art learning labs, SAP & Bloomberg terminals, and one of the most gender-neutral classrooms among Indian B-Schools.

Placements & Internship Opportunities

IBS maintains a strong corporate network with 750+ companies and provides a 14-week internship program to enhance student employability.

For 2024 placements, IBS has achieved:

95% placement rate across campuses

Highest International CTC: Rs 36.76 LPA

Highest National CTC: Rs 26.19 LPA

Admissions still open! Apply Now

Applications for the MBA/PGPM program are still open through CAT/NMAT by GMAC™/XAT/GMAT™ scores.

Last date to apply: January 31, 2025.

You can visit this group to learn more about the various courses offered by the [Official] ICFAI Business School (IBS)

