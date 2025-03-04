The National Human Resource Development (NHRD) is recognized as the apex body for HR professionals and managers across India. In its recent evaluation of academic practices at leading management institutions, NHRD has spotlighted the exceptional efforts of Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore. We are proud to announce that IBA has been awarded the prestigious Best Academic Practices Award at the 27th National Conference, NHRD 2025 and HR Showcase, held on February 7-8, 2025.

This accolade is not merely a recognition of IBA’s academic excellence; it serves as a powerful testament to the institution’s steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality education. The award reflects the innovative teaching methodologies, rigorous academic standards, and holistic development programs that IBA implements to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a competitive corporate landscape.

At IBA, we believe that education is a transformative journey that extends beyond the classroom. Our curriculum is designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and leadership qualities, ensuring that students are not only prepared for immediate placements but are also positioned for long-term career success. This award validates our continuous efforts to provide an enriching learning environment that nurtures talent and inspires future leaders.

The NHRD recognition adds to IBA’s growing legacy of success stories. Each year, our students embark on their corporate journeys with confidence, backed by a strong foundation of knowledge and practical experience. The relationships we cultivate with industry leaders and organizations further enhance our students’ opportunities for placements, creating a seamless transition from academia to the professional world.

As IBA Bangalore continues to lead in educational excellence, we remain dedicated to shaping the future of management education in India. This award not only celebrates our achievements but also motivates us to strive for greater heights in empowering our students and contributing to the broader community.

In summary, the Best Academic Practices Award from NHRD 2025 is a proud moment for Indus Business Academy, reaffirming our mission to provide quality education that transforms lives and careers. We look forward to continuing this journey of excellence and nurturing the next generation of business leaders.

Prof. Prashant Kulkarni, Professor at IBA Bangalore says

“Winning at NHRD is a recognition for the efforts put in over the years to improve learning outcomes of the students.

Economics is not easy to conceptualize, and to have made it interesting gives satisfaction that you have created certain utility and the honour motivates to reinforce the efforts.”

Dr. Manish Jain, Founder & Chairman at IBA Bangalore says

IBA has always been recognised as one of the most Innovative B-School in country and winning the award of ‘Best Academia Practices’ at a platform where the panel was comprised of Top HR Folks who evaluated the practises followed at IBA, this is an endorsement to our passion and the focus on delivering high-quality education at IBA.

This recognition at NHRD platform will further motivate us to continue delivering meaningful and quality education to the management students.

