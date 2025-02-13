ICFAI Business School (IBS) is all set to conduct its Selection Process 2025 for MBA/PGPM admissions across its nine campuses. Committed to shaping the next generation of business leaders, IBS has introduced a dynamic, student-focused approach to the selection process. This year, the traditional Group Discussion has been replaced by a Micro Presentation, giving candidates the chance to showcase their communication, analytical thinking, and leadership skills. The selection rounds will be held from February 15 to February 24, 2025, at the IBS Hyderabad campus.

Exploring the Selection Journey

The IBS selection process is designed to assess more than just academic performance—it evaluates a candidate’s ability to think critically, express ideas clearly, and demonstrate leadership potential. Here’s a step-by-step guide to what you can expect:

Step 1: Welcome & Briefing Session

Your selection journey begins with an introductory session, where senior directors, recruiters, and alumni share insights about IBS’s 30-year legacy in management education. This session is designed to help both you and your parents/guardians understand the selection process and what IBS offers.

Step 2: The Micro Presentation – Your Chance to Shine

In this round, each candidate selects a number between 1 and 100, which determines their presentation topic. You will have one minute to prepare and three minutes to present your ideas to a panel and fellow candidates. If the topic seems challenging, you can change it once. This exercise evaluates your ability to think quickly, articulate ideas effectively, and present with confidence. Unlike a Group Discussion, there are no follow-up questions—just a chance to make a strong impact with your presentation.

Step 3: The Personal Interview – Highlighting Your Aspirations

After the Micro Presentation, the Personal Interview (PI) assesses your career goals, aspirations, and leadership potential. The panel not only evaluates your responses but also looks at your confidence, clarity of thought, and ability to express yourself effectively.

Step 4: Academic Performance Plays a Key Role

Academic performance is an important aspect of the selection process, with scores from your 10th, 12th, and graduation contributing 50% to the final selection weightage. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of your potential.

With a well-structured and fair selection process, IBS ensures that every aspirant has the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and prepare for a successful career in management.

Why Choose IBS? A Unique Learning Experience

IBS offers more than just an MBA/PGPM—it provides a hands-on learning journey that prepares students to become future business leaders. Here’s what makes IBS special:

1. Learning Through Real Business Cases

At IBS, students follow a case-based learning approach, working on over 240 business case studies from India and around the world. This method helps improve critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making skills, making them ready for real-world business situations.

2. A Diverse and Inclusive Environment

IBS promotes diversity in the classroom, ensuring a balanced mix of students. This inclusive atmosphere encourages teamwork, discussions, and problem-solving, helping students develop a global outlook and strong collaboration skills.

3. A Lively Campus Life Beyond Studies

IBS offers more than academics, with 25+ student-run clubs covering entrepreneurship, sports, arts, and cultural activities. These clubs give students the chance to build leadership and organizational skills while enjoying campus life.

4. Strong Industry Connections for Career Growth

IBS maintains strong ties with the corporate world, connecting students with 750+ recruiting companies. With industry-led guest lectures, hands-on workshops, and 14-week internships, students gain practical exposure. Advanced facilities like Bloomberg and SAP Labs further enhance their learning experience, ensuring they are job-ready.

Secure Your Place at IBS: Your Future Starts Here

If you have qualified for IBSAT 2024 or are applying through CAT, GMAT™, XAT, or NMAT by GMAC™, the next step is to book your interview slot and complete the selection process—an essential requirement for admission to any of the nine IBS campuses.

Don’t miss this chance to join a dynamic management program that equips you with the skills to excel in the corporate world.

Admissions still open! Apply Now

Applications for the MBA/PGPM program are still open through CAT/NMAT by GMAC™/XAT/GMAT™ scores.

Last date to apply: February 14, 2025.

For more details, visit www.ibsindia.org or contact your nearest ICFAI Business School Information Office.

