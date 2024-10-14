HomeArticles Articles
  • Articles
    • Posted on by PaGaLGuY
    Apply now for the IFMR GSB MBA programme (2025-27) at Krea University. Get equipped with leadership, critical thinking, and business management skills through a rigorous two-year curriculum. Applications are now open—don’t miss the chance to start your journey toward a successful career!

     

    The IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB), under Krea University, is now accepting applications for its MBA programme for the batch 2025-27. This two-year programme is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of business management while fostering leadership, critical thinking, and analytical skills.

     

    Application Process:

    To start your application:

    ♦ Click on the “APPLY NOW” button on the official IFMR GSB website.

    Create your login credentials.

    ♦ Complete the application form.

    ♦ Pay the non-refundable application fee of INR 1,500/- via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking.

    ♦ Upload all required documents before the final submission.

     

    Selection Process:

    Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria will be invited for a personal interview.

    The final selection will be based on:

    Academic performance

    Scores from competitive exams (CAT, XAT, NMAT, GMAT, GRE, etc.)

    Performance in the personal interview

     

    Interview Mode:

    Interviews will be conducted online, with in-person options in cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Delhi, Jaipur, and Nagpur.

     

    Eligibility Criteria:

    ♦  Date of Birth: Should have been born after 01 Jan 1998

    ♦ Academic Performance: Minimum of 60% in Class X, XII, and undergraduate degree.

    ♦ Competitive Exam Scores: Candidates must meet the specific score criteria for CAT, XAT, NMAT, GMAT, GRE, etc.

    ♦ Work Experience: Fresh graduates and candidates with up to 36 months of full-time work experience are eligible.

     

    Important Dates for MBA 2025-27:

    ♦ Application closes: January 30, 2025 (Round 1)

    ♦ Interviews begin: February 9, 2025

    ♦ Classes start: July 2025

     

    Why Choose IFMR GSB?

    IFMR GSB is renowned for providing a balanced combination of rigorous academic training and real-world exposure. With its unique focus on interwoven learning, the MBA programme prepares students to tackle the complexities of the modern business world. Offering personalised mentoring, global exposure, and industry-relevant skills, IFMR GSB is a leading choice for aspiring business leaders.

     

    Stay updated on the latest developments in IFMR’s MBA admissions for the 2025-27 batch. Engage with current students to gain valuable insights into the course offerings. Join now: [Official] IFMR GSB – Premier Business School in India _ MBA Admission 2025

    Write Comment

    Related articles