Apply now for the IFMR GSB MBA programme (2025-27) at Krea University. Get equipped with leadership, critical thinking, and business management skills through a rigorous two-year curriculum. Applications are now open—don’t miss the chance to start your journey toward a successful career!

The IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB), under Krea University, is now accepting applications for its MBA programme for the batch 2025-27. This two-year programme is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of business management while fostering leadership, critical thinking, and analytical skills.

Application Process:

To start your application:

♦ Click on the “APPLY NOW” button on the official IFMR GSB website.

♦ Create your login credentials.

♦ Complete the application form.

♦ Pay the non-refundable application fee of INR 1,500/- via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Internet Banking.

♦ Upload all required documents before the final submission.

Selection Process:

Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria will be invited for a personal interview.

The final selection will be based on:

♦ Academic performance

♦ Scores from competitive exams (CAT, XAT, NMAT, GMAT, GRE, etc.)

♦ Performance in the personal interview

Interview Mode:

Interviews will be conducted online, with in-person options in cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Delhi, Jaipur, and Nagpur.

Eligibility Criteria:

♦ Date of Birth: Should have been born after 01 Jan 1998

♦ Academic Performance: Minimum of 60% in Class X, XII, and undergraduate degree.

♦ Competitive Exam Scores: Candidates must meet the specific score criteria for CAT, XAT, NMAT, GMAT, GRE, etc.

♦ Work Experience: Fresh graduates and candidates with up to 36 months of full-time work experience are eligible.

Important Dates for MBA 2025-27:

♦ Application closes: January 30, 2025 (Round 1)

♦ Interviews begin: February 9, 2025

♦ Classes start: July 2025

Why Choose IFMR GSB?

IFMR GSB is renowned for providing a balanced combination of rigorous academic training and real-world exposure. With its unique focus on interwoven learning, the MBA programme prepares students to tackle the complexities of the modern business world. Offering personalised mentoring, global exposure, and industry-relevant skills, IFMR GSB is a leading choice for aspiring business leaders.

Stay updated on the latest developments in IFMR’s MBA admissions for the 2025-27 batch. Engage with current students to gain valuable insights into the course offerings. Join now: [Official] IFMR GSB – Premier Business School in India _ MBA Admission 2025

Read More