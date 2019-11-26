IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Registration Closing Today, Check here for Direct Link to Apply

IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO). The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in. However, today i.e. 26th November 2019 is the last date to apply for the post of IBPS SO exam.

The registration process began on 6th November 2019 and is ending today i.e. 26th November 2019. The prelims exam will be conducted on 28th and 29th December 2019 in various centres across the country. The main exam will be conducted on 25th January 2020.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Start date and end date of application including edit/modification of the application 6th to 26th November 2019 Payment of application fee 6th to 26th November 2019 The Download of admit card for prelims December 2019 Prelims exam date 28th and 29th December 2019 Result of prelims exam January 2020 The Download of admit card for mains January 2020 Mains exam date 25th January 2020 Result of mains exam February 2020 The Download of admit card for interview February 2020 Conduct of interview February 2020 Provisional allotment April 2020

The IBPS is conducting the exam of Specialist Officer to fill about 1163 vacancies of the Specialist Officer in various public sector banks and other participating organizations.

Post details:

T. Officer (Scale-I).

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale- I).

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale – I).

Law Officer (Scale- I).

Personal Officer/ HR (Scale- I).

Marketing Officer (Scale- I).

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IBPS SO Recruitment 2019

Registration process:

The registration process will be online only and there will be a single registration for both prelims and main exams.

The candidates are required to upload the following documents as per the specification is given in the advertisement;

Photograph of the candidate should be 20 KB to 50 KB in .jpeg file.

The Signature of the candidates should be 10 KB to 20 KB in .jpeg file.

The Thumb impression of the candidate should be 20 KB to 50 KB in .jpeg file.

The candidates have to upload the scanned copy of the handwritten declaration as per the given format which will be available in the respective advertisement- 50 KB to 100 KB in .jpeg file.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Registration Closing Today, Check here for Direct Link to Apply was last modified:

Read More