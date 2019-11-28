IBPS PO Main Exam Admit Card 2019 Released on ibps.in, Get Direct Link to download here

HomeBank POIBPS PO 2019 Articles
    IBPS PO Main Exam Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, ibps.in.

    IBPS PO Admit Card 2019
    The admit card for IBPS PO 2019 mains exam has been released by the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of IBPS.

    The downloading process for admit card has been started and will continue till 30th November 2019. Candidates must download their admit card immediately to avoid last minute hassle and technical glitch on the website.

    Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. Candidates must follow the below mentioned instructions to download the admit card. IBPS PO exam was held on 12, 13, 19 and 20 October 2019 across the country at various exam centres.

    The official website to get more details on IBPS PO 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.ibps.in . This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 4336 vacancies of Probationary Officers /Management Trainee.

    Steps to download the IBPS PO admit card 2019:

    • Visit the official website of IBPS.
    • Click on the “IBPS PO Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.
    • Enter the credentials required to login.
    • Check and download the admit card from the account.
    • Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

    The direct link to download the admit card is here, Download IBPS PO Mains 2019 Admit Card .

    IBPS PO Mains 2019 exam pattern:

    • The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours.
    • There will be 155 questions for 200 Marks.
    • The descriptive test will be of 30 minutes for 25 Marks.
    • Each wrong answer will lead to the deduction of 1/4th

    One must carry extra copy of admit card on the day of exam along with the photo identity card for verification. The IBPS PO/MT mains 2019 exam is scheduled to be on 30th November 2019.

    Candidates qualified in the prelim’s exam will only be able to appear for the main 2019 exam.

    Also read, IBPS PO Result 2019 Prelims.

    Stay tuned to other applicants through our group, IBPS PO 2019 Mains Admit Card Released.

