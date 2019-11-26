Central Government Approves Setting up 5 New Medical College in Rajasthan

There have been decision in opening the medical colleges in Rajasthan to improve the medical services in the state and the remote areas. The state doesn’t have much medical colleges therefore proposals has been sent to the central government. But now the State does have the good news regarding the medical colleges.

Central Government has submitted the approval for setting up five new medical colleges in Rajasthan. The colleges will be set up in different districts of Rajasthan which are Hanumangarh, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and Jhunjhunu.

Various Statement

According to the Rajasthan Government sanction of Rs 325 crore for each medical college has been received under the central sponsored scheme.

And as per words of Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, “ At the time of Independence in the State, there was only one medical college in Jaipur. The approval of opening 15 new medical colleges is a great achievement in the tenure of just 11 months of the present government.” And he also added that the state will now have the medical colleges in 30 out of 33 districts in Rajasthan after the approval of these colleges.

According to Dr Raghu Sharma Rajsamad has a private medical college. He believes that issues like tackling the shortage of doctors in the state, general medical facilities as well as specialist medical services will be tackled with the opening of the medical colleges in the state. Medical services will be accessible in the remote areas.

There have been proposals being sent to open the medical colleges in Pratapgarh and Rajsamad as well. The government believes in tackling all the issues related to medical facilities considering the fact of climate change, lifestyle change affecting the health of people in the state. The approval of medical colleges is considered beneficial in all terms.

