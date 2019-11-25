IBPS PO Mains 2019 Admit Card Released on ibps.in,Exam on 30th Nov Check direct Link to download here

IBPS PO Mains 2019

The admit card for IBPS PO Mains 2019 exam has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS.

The IBPS PO mains 2019 exam is scheduled to be on 30th November 2019. The exam will be conducted across the country in various exam centres. The admit card will be available for downloading till 30th November 2019 on the website.

The admit card will contain all the exam related details like date and time of the exam, exam centres etc. Candidates must download the admit card with time and check all the relevant details present on the card.

The official website of IBPS to get more details on IBPS PO mains 2019 exam is www.ibps.in . Check the below points in order to download the admit card.

Steps to download IBPS PO Mains 2019 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Click on the “IBPS PO Mains 2019 Admit Card” link on the homepage.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card 2019 for further use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Download IBPS PO Mains 2019 Admit Card .

Exam Pattern:

The duration of IBPS PO Mains 2019 exam will be of 3 hours.

Total number of questions in the paper will be 155 carrying 200 Marks.

For the descriptive test, duration will be 30 minutes for 25 Marks.

For each wrong answer, there will be a deduction of 1/4th

The recruitment exam for IBPS PO 2019 held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection aims of hiring 4336 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee.

Also read, IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment.

Stay connected with other applicants through our group, IBPS PO 2019 Mains Admit Card Released.

