IICA Recruitment 2019: Apply for Chair Professor Post before 30th November, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The notification has been invited by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has i for the recruitment of the post of Chair Professor. Enthusiastic and qualified candidates can apply for the post on or before 30 November 2019.

The candidates holding the expected educational qualification can apply for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs Job Notification. The respective mentioned educational qualification of the posts, candidates should have 10 years of practice of teaching/industry/research/profession, or the event the candidate is from industry and the profession.

For more details of the regarding educational qualification or eligibility criteria and other facts in the detail’s notification.

Important Date

PARTICULCARS DATES · End Date to send Application: · 30 November 2019

Vacancy Details –

Chair Professor-01

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The applicants should have a healthy academic record with at least 60% marks in Master’s degree in a relevant or related or concerned discipline or equivalent and an eminent scholar with Ph.D. or Fellow of IIMs in the relevant discipline.

Additionally, he must be exclusively engaged in research with evidence of published work of special quality with a minimum of 10 publications as peer-review Global journals duly cited by other peers and professionals and he should have a least of 10 years of experience of teaching or industry or research or profession respectively.

For further details regarding the educational qualification of the posts, check the notification link given below.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can download application form from IICA’s website iica.nic.in and send the application form to the address notified in the application

Address-

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Plot No. P 6, 7 & 8, Sector 5, IMT Manesar, District Gurugram, Haryana – 122050 on or before 30 November 2019 till 6:00 P.M.

Also, note that the application sends after the due date shall be rejected automatically.

For more details please check the official notification and keep themselves updated through this page.

