IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2019 Released Today on ibps.in, Check Direct Link to Download here; Exam on 28th and 29th Dec

The admit card for IBPS SO 2019 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates applied or this exam can download their admit card for the exam from the official website of IBPS.

This recruitment exam for IBPS SO is being held for the post of IBPS Specialist Officer Posts (I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer). The admit card released is for the prelim’s examination.

Candidates can download IBPS Admit Card for SO by providing their Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB. Candidates must download the IBPS SO Prelims 2019 admit card from 12 December 2019 to 29 December 2019.

The official website to get more important details on the exam and download the IBPS SO 2019 admit card is www.ibps.in . Candidates must follow the below mentioned points in order to download the admit card.

Steps to Download IBPS SO Admit Card 2019:

Visit the IBPS official website as mentioned above.

Go to the ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers –IX’ link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Also enter the captcha code for verification.

Check and download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2019.

Take a print of the IBPS SO Prelims 2019 admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, IBPS SO Admit Card 2019 Download.

IBPS SO exam is scheduled to be on 28 December (Saturday) and 29 December 2019 (Sunday). Candidates will be asked 150 questions from English Language, Reasoning, General Awareness for the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

Candidates qualifying in the prelims examination will be able to appear for the IBPS SO Main Exam scheduled to be held on 25 January 2020.

