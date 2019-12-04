IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2019, Check here for Exam Pattern and Difficulty Level

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection recently conducted the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 on 30th November 2019 across multiple venues in the country. The IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 was conducted to select suitable candidates to be recruited as Probationary officers with various public sector banks of India.

As a career in banking is amongst the most popular options in present times, lakhs of candidates appear for the IBPS PO exam every year. IBPS conducted the preliminary examination under the ongoing recruitment drive on 12th and 19th October 2019.

Candidates who managed to clear the preliminary examination appeared for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 on 30th November 2019. This year also, the total number of candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 was more than 7.5 lakhs. The total number of available vacancies to be filled under the IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 is 4336.

The candidates who will be shortlisted based on their results in IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 need to appear for the final interviews to be conducted across various cities in the month of January and February 2020. Now that the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 has been conducted, candidates are seeking information on the analysis of the exam.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019: Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 comprised of four sections, i.e. English Language; Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude; General, Economy, Banking Awareness; and Data Interpretation and Analysis. Along with it there was a descriptive test in English comprising of a letter-writing test and an easy writing test.

English Language : 35 questions for Max. 40 marks in 40 minutes

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude : 45 questions for Max. 60 marks in 60 minutes

General, Economy, Banking Awareness : 40 questions for Max. 40 marks in 35 minutes

Data Interpretation and Analysis : 35 questions for Max. 60 marks in 45 minutes

For the letter writing and essay writing section, candidates were given multiple options from which they had to write on one topic each for letter-writing section and essay writing section.

The total time given for attempting the 155 questions from the test was 3 hours 30 minutes.

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the overall level of the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 was difficult.

The Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude section and the English Language section were described as moderate to difficult, while the Data Interpretation and Analysis section was the toughest.

The General, Economy, Banking Awareness section was described as moderate.

The good attempts described by the candidates for the 4 sections can be between 74-80.

As the essay writing and letter writing sections were descriptive in nature; they have not be counted in the good attempts.

