Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held by CBSE on 20th Jan

Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has been delayed to January 20 at 11 am on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals that would be celebrated across the nation. The event with students and teachers on beating exam pressure was previously scheduled on January 16, said the Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Wednesday.

The HRD Ministry in association with MyGov had additionally organized a short essay writing competition for students. “The competition is open just for children studying in class 9 to 12. Students are required to compose their opinion on any of the five subjects within in a word limit of 1,500 characters,” said in a report.

The five topics are: “Gratitude is great”, “Your future depends on your aspirations”, “Examining exams”, “Our duties you take”, and “balance is beneficial”. The last date of application and submission of entries was December 23, 2019. The official website for more details is https://mygov.in/task/pariksha-pe-charcha-2020/ .

Those students who win this challenge based on their online reactions will get opportunity to go to the third edition of the Prime Minister’s association program. Not only this, but the best reactions will also be highlighted in Modi’s interactive session.

A great deal of energy and eagerness is being seen among the students, parents and teachers to attend the novel occasion as well as to get important tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to make sure that the students take tests in a relaxed atmosphere and don’t go under worry, to achieve better outcomes in the long run,” the HRD service said in an announcement.

The First version of Prime Minister’s Interaction Program with school and under graduation students “ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0” was conducted at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on February 16, 2018. Additionally, the subsequent version was held at the same place on January 29, 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="PM Narendra Modi's interactive session on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4g8DjAXchic?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held by CBSE on 20th Jan was last modified:

Read More