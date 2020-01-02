IBPS PO Mains 2019 Result to be Released Today on ibps.in; Check Expected Cut Offs here

HomeBank POIBPS PO 2019 Articles
    IBPS PO Mains 2019 Result: Candidates can check the result to be released today on ibps.in.

    IBPS PO Mains 2019 Result
    IBPS PO Mains 2019 Result to be released today by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates applied for the PO exam can download the result from the official website of IBPS.

    Candidates qualifying in the PO mains exam will be called for the interview round. Candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying criteria to be declared as passed in PO/MT IX Main Examination 2019.

    Candidates must attain IBPS PO Cut off Marks – overall as well as sectional. The selection of the applicants will be based on the number of vacancies, the total number of candidates, etc. The IBPS PO mains exam was held on 30 November 2019.

    IBPS PO Mains Cut off 2019 (Expected):

    Name of the Category Total Cut Off Marks Required
    General 64 – 73
    OBC 57 – 62
    SC 55 – 60
    ST 49 – 54
    PwD (HI) 48 – 53
    PwD (OC) 50 – 55
    PwD (VI) 57 – 62
    PwD (ID) 40 – 50

    The official web link to get more essential details on the exam and check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 is www.ibps.in .

    Steps to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2019:

    • Go to the official web link of IBPS as mentioned in the above paragraph.
    • Click on the “View the Result for CRP PO –IX Main Examination 2019”.
    • Enter your Individual Roll No and password/Date of Birth & Captcha Code
    • Check and Download IBPS PO mains result 2019.

    Candidates must obtain sectional cut off that is the minimum score, overall cut off that is the minimum aggregate marks in order to qualify the exam. Get more updates information through the official website of IBPS.

    Also read, IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2019.

