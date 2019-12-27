IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelims Result to be Announced Soon on ibps.in, Steps to Download here

IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelims Result

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will soon get released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The result is expected to get released on 28th December 2019. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website of IBPS.

As per the sources, the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 result will be announced in the last week of December 2019 or first week of January 2019. The result will be available on the website for certain time period within which candidates would be able to check.

The exam for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 was held on 7th and 8th December 2019. The IBPS clerk prelims exam was held across the country at various exam centres. Th exam was held in two sittings, morning and afternoon. Candidates qualifying in the prelims will be able to appear for the mains exam.

The official website to get more details on the IBPS Clerk 2019 exam and to download the result is www.ibps.in .

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019?

Visit the official web page of IBPS as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the login credentials to enter into the account.

Check and download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019.

Take a print of the IBPS Clerk prelims 2019 result for future reference.

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Exam which will be held on 19 January 2020. Soon the admit card for the mains exam will be released on the official website. Candidates will be finally selected based on their performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfill the vacancy of 12075 posts in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-IX for Vacancies of 2020-21).

