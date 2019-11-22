IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Exam Date Announced – Exam on 7th and 8th December, Check here for Exam Pattern and Important Topics

Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Examination 2019 have already started preparation for examination. The IBPS prelims 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 07th December and 08th December 2019 and on 14th December and 15th December 2019. It is time to brush up the syllabus which includes the verbal and non-verbal reasoning skills for the exam.

Preparation

It is important to practice the reasoning ability topics to ace the IBPS clerk prelims examination. It is highly recommended that the candidates should focus on the revision and practice as only few days are left for the examination. The questions will consists of Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability and English Language. Candidates should note that topics like verbal reasoning, brainteasers, puzzles and similar others will be included in Reasoning Ability.

Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Prelims Examination is conducted online and will have the Multiple Choice Questions format. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour with 100 questions. Candidates should know that there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Candidates can check below the exam pattern for the IBPS Prelims 2019 exam:-

Section of Paper Number of Questions Marks Reasoning Ability 35 35 Numerical Ability 35 35 English Language 30 30 Total 100 100

Important Topics

The difficulty level of the exam will be from medium to difficult. Candidates can check the below the important topics from Reasoning Ability for the IBPS Exam:-

Topic Sub-Topics Puzzles Box-Based, Linear Arrangement, Direction-based, Seating Arrangement, Circular Arrangement With Variable/Without Variable Series Numeric, Alphabetical, Alphanumeric Syllogism Disjunctive, Conditional, Categorial Non-verbal Reasoning Blood Relations, Order Ranking, Odd man out, order Ranking, Figure Series and decision making Coding- Decoding Simple – Chinese Logical Causes and Effects, Calendar, Venn Diagrams, Direction Statement Assertion and Reason, Courses, Statement and Action, Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Arguments

