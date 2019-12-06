IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam Starts Tomorrow, Check Important Topics; Details on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam

The Institute of banking personal services conducts exam every year to select candidates for the banking post across the country. The preliminary exam for 2019 is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2019. The exam is scheduled to end on December 8, 2019. The admit card for the prelim’s exam has also been released and the candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet can do so from the official website of the Institute of banking personal service.

Exam Pattern:

The IBPS prelims exam is a purely a computer-based exam which will be conducted online. The question paper will consist of a total of 100 questions. The exam will be divided into 3 parts. The three parts are English language section, Numerical ability sections and the logical reasoning section. 30 questions will be asked in the numerical ability section, 35 questions from the English language section and the remaining questions will be from the logical reasoning section.

The official website to get more details about the exam is https://www.ibps.in/ .

Important Topics:

Some of the important topics which the candidates must concentrate on in order to clear the prelims are as follows:

English Language: The question will be on Fill in the blanks, Spotting the errors and sentence correction, para jumbles and sentence re arrangement. These are the topics which are expected to be asked in the prelim’s exam.

Numerical Ability: The question under the numerical ability will be on the following topics. The topics are Simplification and approximation, Number series, data interpretation and arithmetic problems

Reasoning Ability: Under the reasoning ability section the question will be based on Puzzle or seating arrangement, blood relation and Syllogism.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019

A merit mark will be fixed by the IBPS and when the candidate scores that mark then he or she will be qualified for main exam.

Also read, IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uP_4TxNVgkA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IBPS Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam Starts Tomorrow, Check Important Topics; Details on ibps.in was last modified:

Read More