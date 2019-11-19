IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 to be Published Soon on ibps.in, Steps to download here

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019

The admit card of online exam for the post of Clerk to be released soon by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk admit card once released on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam is on 07, 08, 14 and 21 December 2019. The prelims exam will be held across the country in various exam centres.

Exam Pattern:

Question on English Language (30 Marks), Numerical Ability (35 Marks), and Reasoning Ability (35 Marks) will be there.

Time duration will be 20 minutes for each section.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

The official web page of IBPS to download the admit card is www.ibps.in . Candidates must go through the below steps to download the admit card.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Admit Card:

Visit the official web link of IBPS as mentioned above.

Click on “Click here to download Call letter for CRP – Clerks -IX for SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWBDs” link.

Enter your details like Registration No / Roll No and DOB.

Enter the Captcha code for verification.

Download IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2019.

Candidates must carry the IBPS Clerk Call Letter and a photocopy of the photo identity such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving Licence/ Voter’s Card/ Identity Card issued by a recognised college/ university to the exam centre.

The result for IBPS Clerk will be announced in the month of December 2019 or January 2020. Candidates qualifying the prelims exam will be able to appear for mains exam on 19 January 2020. The final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of the candidate’s performance in Preliminary, Mains and Interview round.

